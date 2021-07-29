KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to U.S. Auto Funding Trust 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by U.S. Auto Funding Trust 2021-1 (“USAUT 2021-1”), a subprime auto loan ABS transaction.

USAUT 2021-1 will issue five classes of notes totaling $299.005 million that are collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors and secured by used automobiles. Credit enhancement consists of excess spread, overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class E Notes) and a reserve account funded at closing.

USAUT 2021-1 represents the first ABS securitization in 2021 for U.S. Auto Finance, Inc. (“U.S. Auto” or the “Company”) and their third rated term ABS securitization since inception. The Company also issued two unrated deals in September 2017 and October 2018. U.S. Auto will use the net proceeds from the issuance of the notes to pay down existing debt, fund the reserve account, and for general operating purposes.

U.S. Auto is a vehicle retailer and subprime finance company founded in 1992 and headquartered in Duluth, GA. U.S. Auto’s business model consists of vehicle acquisition, reconditioning, sales, underwriting, financing, loan servicing and after-sale support. The Company originates 100% of loans through its 34 company-owned dealerships located in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The Company is majority owned by Milestone Partners, a private equity firm founded in June 2015.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and U.S. Auto’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of U.S. Auto, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

