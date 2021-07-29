Sherweb Increases Security Solutions for Partners, Adds Dropsuite to Growing Cloud Marketplace

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today a new partnership with Dropsuite, a leading data backup and archiving solution.

Enhancing cybersecurity for partners

Sherweb now offers Dropsuite’s Email Backup and Archiving solutions, which also include Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace backup, as part of its robust cloud portfolio. Designed to protect, recover and ensure compliance for business-critical email data, Dropsuite enables managed service providers (MSPs) to store and safeguard client information from virtually any email system. With powerful insights, analytics and search capabilities, Dropsuite also makes it easy for end clients to manage and access files according to their needs.

“Security is a major priority for Sherweb in the managed services space,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. “It’s incredibly important for MSPs and their clients to have access to appropriate solutions for backup and disaster recovery. Our new relationship with Dropsuite illustrates Sherweb’s commitment to providing valuable security tools for channel partners.”

Helping MSPs keep their SMB clients safe

The risks associated with cyberattacks such as ransomware and phishing are greater than ever before. Dropsuite keeps client data safe and compliant regardless of where employees are working from or what devices they use.

“As one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for cloud backup, archiving and recovery, Dropsuite is well-positioned to deliver secure and scalable service for MSP customers,” said Ridley Ruth, Chief Operating Officer, Dropsuite.

“We’re thrilled to be included in Sherweb’s growing cloud marketplace and look forward to enriching partners’ cybersecurity offerings for SMBs.”

About Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com.

About Dropsuite

Dropsuite is a cloud software platform enabling businesses and organizations globally to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information. Dropsuite’s commitment to advanced, secure, and scalable cloud technologies keeps us at the forefront of the industry and makes us the choice of leading IT Administrators and Service Providers globally.

