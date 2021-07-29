Matador AI Announces Integration with One-Eighty CRM, Empowering Canadian Dealers

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matador AI, the SMS-first marketing automation platform purpose-built for car dealerships, is excited to announce an integration with One-Eighty CRM. This integration continues the partnership between Matador AI and CDK Global, the technology company that owns and deploys One-Eighty for Canadian automotive dealers. Matador AI is already integrated with the eLead CRM, another of CDKs technology products.

“This integration brings all the tools our partners love about the platform - guaranteed open rates, fast response rates, and higher revenue from a text-first approach - to Canadian-based dealer partners on One-Eighty,” says Matador co-founder Nick Cossette. “We’re very happy to continue our successful partnership with CDK Global.”

The API integration means One-Eighty users can seamlessly add an industry-leading platform directly into their existing processes and workflows. Matador’s text messaging compliance strategy, one that manages consent at the lead source level, means that One-Eighty users can avoid the double opt-in message with texting campaigns. Matador also enables dealers to curate structured follow-up sequences relevant to individuals’ interests, a simple automation that increases appointment bookings and shortens set to show timelines. And Matador’s analytics dashboard makes it easy for dealers to make the most of SMS, a channel with 98% open rates and a reply rate as much as 800% higher than email.

Matador puts the revenue-generating power of texting in the hands of One-Eighty dealers, empowering them to access the benefits of cutting-edge technology in an efficient and actionable way.

About Matador AI

Matador AI is a human-centric messaging platform, built by dealers for dealers. Matador helps automotive dealers big and small carve out new revenue opportunities across the customer lifecycle with powerful messaging tools, automations, and analytics. Matador is the future of personalized marketing, and the future is now.