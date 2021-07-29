Comcast Announces Peacock Coming to Sky

PHILADELPHIA & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced NBCUniversal and Sky will make Peacock available at no additional cost to nearly 20 million Sky customers in Europe. Beginning later this year, Peacock will make its international debut across Sky platforms, including Sky Q, NOW, and Sky Ticket, currently serving customers throughout the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

“Comcast’s Xfinity has been integral to the success of our go-to-market strategy with Peacock in the U.S., and we see a similar opportunity to expand internationally with Sky,” said Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal. “We are excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalog of the best entertainment from across NBCUniversal that is included with their subscription. By leveraging Comcast’s Xfinity platforms in the U.S., we were able to test and learn, quickly drive scale, usage, and brand awareness of Peacock. We look forward to doing the same with Sky in Europe.”

The agreement with Sky marks Peacock’s first international expansion since its U.S. launch last summer. Over the past year, 54 million customers have signed-up for Peacock in the U.S.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky, said, “Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost. This exceptional value add is another example of the great ways we are innovating to bring more benefits to our customers from the synergies across Sky, NBCUniversal, and Comcast Cable.”

Ad-supported Peacock programming will be available to all Sky TV customers at no additional cost, bundled as part of the entertainment membership on NOW and Sky Ticket, and include a wide array of content, including The Office, Rutherford Falls, Saved by the Bell, Equalizer, Young Rock, Kardashians, Suits, Downton Abbey, and more. Over time, Peacock will continue to enhance its catalog of content drawing on the best Peacock Originals as well as NBCUniversal’s iconic library of series and movies.

