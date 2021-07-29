State Street Partners with Lukka to Expand Digital Asset Fund Administration Capabilities for its Alternative Investment Clients

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it will provide digital and cryptocurrency asset fund administration capabilities for the firm’s private funds clients. In partnership with Lukka, a leading enterprise crypto asset data and software provider, State Street will support its private fund clients with collection, standardization, enrichment, reconciliation, processing and reporting related to crypto and other digital assets.

The partnership is State Street’s latest effort in the digital and crypto asset space following the launch of State Street Digital, a division focused on addressing the industry’s evolving shift to digital finance, and comes after Lukka’s Series C funding round in December of 2020, which was led by State Street.

“The growth in popularity of digital assets is showing no signs of a slowdown and State Street Digital is committed to continuing to build out the necessary infrastructure to further develop our digital assets servicing models to help meet our clients’ growing demands,” said Nadine Chakar, head of State Street Digital. “Our work with Lukka will leverage their software and data in order to help expand our digital and crypto asset fund administration capabilities to alternative managers is just another advancement in our digital solution set and marks a very exciting development.”

State Street will leverage Lukka’s product suite, which includes a proprietary middle and back office data management solution, purpose-built for blockchain and crypto asset data, as well as Lukka Reference Data, and Lukka Prime Pricing Data. This will enable State Street to consume crypto assets that are comingled within a private client’s traditional alternative investments portfolios.

“As our clients continue to adopt digital assets, such as crypto, we’ve seen increasing interest among investors for institutional quality middle and back-office offerings that support diversified portfolios,” said Jen Tribush, alternatives lead for State Street Digital.“ Lukka was the ideal partner to help provide these services given their leading position in crypto asset data as State Street continues to add to our growing offering in the digital asset space.”

“State Street is leading the charge to usher in the next generation of fund administration,” said Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka. “Large, traditional funds are rapidly looking to add crypto to their offerings, which leads them to ask their existing, trusted service providers such as State Street for fund administration. State Street was quick to recognize the importance of building capabilities to support crypto assets and we are proud to partner with them as funds quickly look to diversify their portfolios.”

About Lukka:

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the largest crypto asset institutions with middle and back office data & software solutions. Lukka solves the very unique complexities of crypto (and blockchain) data for businesses so that they can adopt digital assets into their businesses. Its customers include Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading Desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, funds, fund administrators, fund auditors, and Financial Auditors, Miners, Protocols, individuals and any business that interacts with crypto transactions. All of Lukka’s products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology risk. Lukka is a global company, currently headquartered in New York City. For information about Lukka, visit https://lukka.tech/.