Archer and Atlas Crest Announce Strategic Reset of Transaction Terms to Further Align with World-Class Investors and Achieve Long-Term Partnership; Oscar Munoz, Former United Airlines Chairman and CEO, Joins the Archer Board

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) company and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, and Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (“Atlas Crest”) (NYSE: ACIC), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have revised the valuation of their previously announced transaction. This strategic decision was made in recognition of Archer’s commitment to driving long-term value creation for all shareholders.

“ We are focused on building not just an electric aircraft, but a sustainable, enduring eVTOL ecosystem, and having tremendous investor support and momentum is critical to our near- and long-term success,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “ Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to transparency and shareholder alignment now and into the future. We are making this bold move to ensure our eVTOL market leadership.”

“ Archer’s commercial partnerships and unparalleled talent set us apart from any other company in the eVTOL space, with an aircraft that has a streamlined path to certification paving the way for us to be first to market,” said Archer co-founder and co-CEO Adam Goldstein. “ We believe these qualities and our meaningful recent business progress, combined with an adjusted valuation, support a highly compelling investment thesis on an absolute and relative basis.”

“ Atlas Crest believes this is a unique opportunity to reset the valuation for the business, reflecting our commitment to ensuring long-term alignment between the company and its shareholders,” said Michael Spellacy, CEO of Atlas Crest. “ We believe that Archer is the leading eVTOL in the space with considerable competitive advantages and enormous upside opportunity at this unparalleled entry point.”

Transaction Details

The new transaction terms adjust the pro forma enterprise value of Archer from $2.7 billion to $1.7 billion, a 38% reduction. As previously stated, the combined company is expected to receive approximately $1.1 billion of gross proceeds from a fully committed common stock PIPE offering of $600 million, along with approximately $500 million cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions of Atlas Crest’s existing public stockholders. It is anticipated that the post-closing company, Archer, will be listed on the NYSE with ticker symbol "ACHR."

The PIPE included participation from leading strategic and long-term financial investors including United Airlines, Stellantis and the venture arm of Exor, Baron Capital Group, the Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds, Mubadala Capital, Putnam Investments and Access Industries. Additionally, Ken Moelis and affiliates, along with early investor Marc Lore and founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein, are investing $30 million in the PIPE. Net cash from the transaction will be used to fund Archer’s development to commercialization and is expected to exceed the funding required to achieve cash flow positive. Archer’s existing shareholders will roll 100% of their shares into the combined company.

The boards of directors of both Archer and Atlas Crest had previously unanimously approved the proposed business combination and reaffirm their commitment to the transaction.

Board Appointment and Business Momentum

In further news today, Archer is announcing the appointment of Oscar Munoz, former United Airlines Chairman and CEO, to the company’s board. Munoz, a seasoned aviation executive, served as CEO of United Airlines from 2015 to 2020 and, prior to this, served on the board of United Airlines’ parent company United Continental Holdings. “ After a career focused on advancing the aviation industry, I am thrilled to be joining Archer’s board to contribute to the next true age of aerial mobility,” said Munoz. “ Every new invention of transport inaugurates a revolution in how we live and thrive as a planet, from the birth of the automobile knitting our nation together, to the jet age keeping our world connected. In pioneering eVTOL aircraft, Archer is lifting us into the next age of true aerial mobility, changing the landscape of cities forever. Above all, as we take to the skies as a matter of routine, it will elevate our collective consciousness to the imperative of sustainability, which Archer’s technology will powerfully support. I am deeply proud to join the board of a company that is advancing the frontiers of aviation and expanding the horizons of how we live together.”

2021 has been a year of sustained momentum at Archer. In February, the company announced a strategic partnership with Stellantis to enable Archer to benefit from access to FCA’s low-cost supply chain, advanced composite material capabilities, and engineering and design experience. It also announced a definitive agreement with United Airlines, the first of its kind for an eVTOL company, for $1 billion of Archer's aircraft, with an option for an additional $500 million of aircraft. Archer also announced two city partnerships in Los Angeles and Miami, both of which will help those cities work to address some of the most pressing mobility and environmental challenges. Last month, Archer unveiled its inaugural demonstrator aircraft, Maker, live in Los Angeles and worldwide to livestream audiences, amassing over 38 million views to date.

The company also continues to bolster its highly experienced team with over 100 new hires in four months and notable new senior leadership appointments across Flight Safety, Certification, Engineering, Program Management and Manufacturing. The company recently announced Jeff Greenwood as Chief Flight Test Pilot and Head of Flight Safety, Dave Dennison as Vice President of Engineering, Bob Ellithorpe as Vice President of Program Management and Glen Burks as Vice President of Manufacturing.

Update on Wisk Litigation

The United States District Court of Northern California ruled last week in Archer’s favor denying a preliminary injunction motion brought by Wisk. Further, a comprehensive forensics investigation has concluded that not a single confidential Wisk document exists on Archer’s systems. Archer will continue to aggressively defend itself against this litigation and will also pursue counterclaims against Wisk.

Additional information about the proposed transaction can be found with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive placement agent on the PIPE. Barclays Capital Inc. is serving as exclusive financial and capital markets advisor to Archer. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Atlas Crest. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is serving as exclusive capital markets advisor to Atlas Crest. Duff & Phelps, LLC has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the transaction to the Atlas Crest board of directors. Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Archer. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Atlas Crest.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com

About Atlas Crest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses and is sponsored by an affiliate of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to corporate executives, boards, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The management team is led by Ken Moelis, Chairman, and Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer, both of whom have had careers centered around identifying, evaluating and implementing organic and inorganic transformational growth and value creation initiatives across a broad range of industries. Atlas Crest priced its $500 million initial public offering on October 27, 2020.

