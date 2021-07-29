Eutelsat ADVANCE, Eutelsat's new end-to-end managed connectivity service, gains early traction in the maritime sector

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) today announced that the first agreements have been signed with maritime connectivity operators for Eutelsat ADVANCE, its new end-to-end managed connectivity solution.

Several operators have selected Eutelsat ADVANCE to enhance their portfolios of connectivity services. Leveraging Eutelsat's powerful Ku-band in-orbit resources, Eutelsat ADVANCE will be integrated into the offerings, amongst others, of Telenor Maritime, SRH, Axess Networks, and Nearshore Networks to serve a wide spectrum of maritime market segments including cargo shipping, passenger ferries, cruises and offshore.

With global coverage and the potential to scale to specific geographic zones when required, Eutelsat ADVANCE is an end-to-end managed connectivity service including network interconnection, a management portal and APIs for service providers and their clients, terrestrial connectivity as well as satellite capacity and terminals.

Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “I am delighted that our new satellite network-as-a-service offer has already gained traction among a diverse range of new maritime clients. The selection of Eutelsat ADVANCE by these customers clearly demonstrates the strong benefits of this end-to-end solution for maritime connectivity operators who wish to enhance their offerings with our wide array of solutions tailored to specific markets. EUTELSAT Advance is yet another valuable resource that will enable us to build on our market share gains in the maritime industry.”

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

