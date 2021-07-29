Dr. James Q. Del Rosso Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Strategic Development

MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), a leading provider of high-quality dermatology services, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Q. Del Rosso as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Strategic Development.

Dr. James Del Rosso and Ms. Allison Lynch, Chief Operating Officer of Pathology and Research Divisions, will oversee the company’s research activities, including monitoring of compliance with research protocols, and actively soliciting and negotiating research opportunities with pharmaceutical companies to advance the treatment of skin diseases and skin cancers.

“We are excited to have Dr. Del Rosso join our team, which continues to differentiate ADCS with a renewed focus on our research division,” said Mr. Brian T. Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of ADCS. “Allison and Dr. Del Rosso’s leadership of this very important part of our business will also help elevate the industry with research that improves the care of patients with skin diseases.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Del Rosso join the ADCS family. His extensive experience and commitment to research perfectly aligns with our focus on clinical research,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and Executive Chairman of ADCS.

Dr. Del Rosso graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine with honors and completed his dermatology residency at the Atlantic Skin Disease Association in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He also completed a fellowship approved by the American College of Mohs Surgery in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology at Ohio State University. Dr. Del Rosso is board certified in Dermatology and Mohs Micrographic Surgery.

Dr. Del Rosso has been practicing dermatology since 1986, has more than 25 years of experience in dermatology research, and is an internationally renowned educator and speaker. His work has been published in several recognized dermatology journals.

Dr. Del Rosso founded the Scientific Panel for Antibiotic Use in Dermatology in 2005, and he is the research director and principal investigator for JDR Dermatology Research in Las Vegas, Nevada, a research center that conducts studies for a wide variety of skin conditions.

“Joining ADCS provides me the opportunity to expand clinical research in dermatology across the United States. Anyone who knows me at all is aware of my strong passion for dermatology, and clinical research has always been a major part of my career. This allows me the opportunity to take clinical research and other related areas in dermatology to an even higher level,” said Dr. Del Rosso.

Ms. Allison Lynch has been appointed to oversee the operations function and adds the research division to her responsibilities as Chief of Operations, Pathology and Research Divisions of ADCS.

She joined ADCS through the acquisition of Ala.-based Skin Pathology Associates in 2016. She was promoted a year later to lead and integrate all of the company’s lab operations, including those in Fort Collins, Colo., and Delray, Fla.

Ms. Lynch, a member of the Medical Management Group and the American College of Healthcare Executives, graduated from Auburn University with an undergraduate degree in Health Services Administration. She earned a Master of Science in Health Administration from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

“I am excited to work alongside Dr. Del Rosso, someone whose expertise and dedication can be leveraged to enhance our clinical research division,” said Ms. Lynch. “ADCS’ commitment to the continued expansion of the research division aligns with our core values. Our focus each day is to enhance the dermatology patient experience, this allows for us to also focus on potential treatments that will impact their future.”

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the nation’s largest dermatology practice. ADCS is committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique and adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. The company combines the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result. To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or inquire about employment opportunities, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.