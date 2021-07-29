TotalEnergies and Amazon Announce Strategic Collaboration

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon through which TotalEnergies will contribute to Amazon’s commitment to power its operations with 100% renewable energy, while Amazon will help TotalEnergies accelerate its digital transformation. This strategic agreement spans both the TotalEnergies and Amazon businesses:

Renewable Energy: TotalEnergies and Amazon have signed power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) for a commitment of 474 MW of renewable capacity in the US and Europe, and expect to expand their cooperation in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. By supplying renewable energy and potential battery energy solutions, TotalEnergies will contribute to Amazon’s commitment to power operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Cloud Computing: With Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a key cloud provider, TotalEnergies will accelerate its move to the cloud, boosting its IT transformation, the digitization of its operations and its digital innovation. In particular, TotalEnergies’ Digital Factory will benefit from the breadth and depth of AWS services including infrastructure, speed, reliability and innovative services. TotalEnergies will also evaluate AWS High Performance Computing technology to accelerate critical workflows and further speed up innovation across its businesses around the world.

“TotalEnergies is deeply committed to reducing the carbon emissions of its operations and supporting its customers to do the same around the world. By signing this agreement, we are proud to enter into this key collaboration with Amazon and to accompany them on their journey to carbon neutrality.” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies. “We are also counting on Amazon and AWS to help us advance our exponential shift in the speed, scale and advancement of digitalization.”

“Working with TotalEnergies on innovative cloud technologies to ‎drive reductions in carbon emissions and present new renewable energy sources is a tremendous opportunity. This collaboration will not only accelerate TotalEnergies’ migration to the cloud but also contribute toward Amazon’s commitment to power our operations with 100 percent renewable energy,” said Kathrin Buvac, Vice President, AWS Strategic Industries.

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that should account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. At the end of 2020, TotalEnergies’ gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including 7 GW of renewable energy. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 in renewable energies.

