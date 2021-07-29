Socially Determined and SafeGraph Partner to Enhance Social Determinants of Health Insights with Point of Interest and Foot Traffic Data

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socially Determined, the Social Risk Intelligence™ company for organizations committed to addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with geospatial data provider, SafeGraph. In addition to leveraging SafeGraph’s point of interest (POI) and foot traffic data to help contextualize social risk, Socially Determined and SafeGraph will also conduct collaborative research and development initiatives to deliver more comprehensive SDOH insights.

Socially Determined will integrate SafeGraph’s enriched data, which includes over 8.5 million high-precision points of interest and insights on nearly 7,000 businesses, into its flagship platform, SocialScape®, to refine analysis and augment risk scores tied to food insecurity, financial strain, transportation barriers, housing instability and health literacy. SocialScape fuses hundreds of datasets into proprietary algorithms to deliver Social Risk Intelligence™. This novel approach helps organizations understand the contours and concentrations of social risk, and how and where health outcomes are impacted within communities. This comprehensive analysis informs intervention strategies and allows organizations to measure program impact in a standardized and repeatable way.

“At Socially Determined, understanding infrastructure, access, and resources within communities is a critical part of our Social Risk Intelligence,” said Dr. Alan Lattimer, Vice President of Data Science at Socially Determined. “We are excited to partner with SafeGraph to incorporate their places of interest data into our SocialScape platform and conduct joint research on novel ways to understand the social context of the built environment. This deeper understanding allows Socially Determined to further improve our risk measures and continue to lead the way in identifying individual and community social risk across the country.”

SafeGraph’s granular insights include details such as location name, address, category and brand association for POIs where individuals spend time or money. Additionally, SafeGraph maps datasets with spatial hierarchy metadata, and its traffic and demographic aggregations allow Socially Determined to analyze POI usage rates and patterns. Regular monthly updates to this data, and the rigorous processes and machine learning that SafeGraph applies to provide unparalleled data quality and accuracy, will give Socially Determined customers even more insights into the communities they serve.

“It’s been proven that the Social Determinants of Health can drive up to 80% of health outcomes, and Socially Determined is an industry leader in addressing the socioeconomic challenges facing vulnerable populations. We’re thrilled to partner with them and apply our data towards making an even greater impact,” added Evan Barry, VP of Marketing at SafeGraph. “More than 7,000 data scientists are using our POI and foot traffic data, and it has proven to be successful across multiple industries including GIS/mapping, financial services and logistics. The Socially Determined team has made incredible progress in the healthcare space and helping them enhance their SocialScape platform to accomplish the difficult task of assessing risk is a tremendous opportunity for SafeGraph.”

Health systems, health plans, government agencies, foundations, life sciences companies and other organizations rely on Socially Determined’s powerful models to effectively assess and address social risks impacting the communities and populations they serve—at scale. For more information on Socially Determined, visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.

About SafeGraph

SafeGraph is a geospatial data company that provides high quality data on physical places to organizations like Sysco, Rakuten, Verizon, Choice Hotels, and more. Data leaders can preview and browse points of interest (POI), building footprint, foot traffic data, and more, for free on safegraph.com.

About Socially Determined

Socially Determined provides Social Risk Intelligence™ solutions to organizations committed to addressing the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) impacting their communities and populations. The company’s platform, SocialScape®, delivers unmatched insights into social risk dynamics and their effect on health outcomes and business performance through secure, scalable data processing and proprietary analytics. With SocialScape’s unparalleled view of social risk and Socially Determined’s advisory services expertise, customers can deploy interventions and investments that translate to quantifiable impact. Socially Determined is headquartered in Washington, DC and operates a second office in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, follow Socially Determined on Twitter (@SocDetermined) or LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/socially-determined), or visit www.SociallyDetermined.com.