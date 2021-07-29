REPAY Provides Integrated Payment Processing for Provana Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Provana, a leading platform for credit and collections process management. Through the integration, Provana customers can now leverage REPAY’s payment processing solution within IConnect247®, Provana’s all-in-one debt repayment and customer service application.

Provana offers products like compliance management systems, collection resolution apps, and business analytics dashboards, along with consulting and access to a global delivery model for small- and mid-sized firms. The integration with REPAY enables lenders and collection agencies to automate previously time-consuming and tedious processes, while supporting digital payment methods.

“Provana’s platform has been helping small- and mid-sized firms mitigate losses, recover revenue, and maximize profitability for over a decade,” said Susan Perlmutter, CRO of REPAY. “We’re looking forward to working with the Provana team to help automate their services to improve their customers’ performance and overall satisfaction.”

“Our partnership with REPAY gives our users greater control of the payment methods that can be used, while also providing the insights to help businesses make long-term decisions,” said Sean Clark, Senior Vice President of Platforms at Provana. “REPAY’s extensive knowledge and experience working in payment processing has already proved invaluable for our network of customers across the ARM industry.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Provana

Provana is a SaaS platform that gives leaders control over process-intensive operations. We serve law firms, insurance companies, accounts receivable agencies and networked enterprises in the US market. Provana is built on decades of experience in machine learning and natural language processing and helps customers manage sensitive interactions, analyze unstructured data, process personal information and ensure compliance. Provana is backed by a NYC-based Fintech PE, most recently raising funds in November 2020. Learn more at www.provana.com.