Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Partners with Omnicell to Drive Improved Clinical and Operational Outcomes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that South Carolina-based Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, a long-time Omnicell partner, has selected the Company’s industry-leading medication management platform to enhance efficiency, control, and safety across the care continuum.

Spartanburg Regional is advancing its journey to zero-error medication management and the fully autonomous pharmacy with the addition of Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing and IV Compounding Services, supported by the Omnicell One™ cloud-based intelligence service. This combination of intelligence, automation, and technology-enabled services is designed to provide comprehensive inventory visibility from the central pharmacy to the point of care.

“Pharmacy inventory management is becoming more and more complicated as we navigate increased drug costs, medication waste, shortages, and other challenges,” said Phil Humphrey, PharmD, BCPS, system director of pharmacy at Spartanburg Regional. “By improving workflow and gaining improved visibility and intelligence, we believe we now have the ability to make more data-driven decisions that support our patient care goals.”

Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service is the cornerstone of the journey to a fully autonomous central pharmacy. It introduces groundbreaking pharmacy automation technology—the Omnicell XR2 system—along with dedicated resources to support operation and best practice optimization to help eliminate errors during medication dispensing and enhance inventory control, leading to improved clinical and financial outcomes. The service is designed to scale to organizational growth and maximize return on pharmacy investment, reducing administrative burden and allowing pharmacy to focus on patient care initiatives.

Spartanburg Regional also plans to leverage Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service, a combination of advanced IV robotic technology, novel data services, and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff, to support safer, more accurate, and more cost-effective in-house sterile compounding operations. This outcomes-based, turnkey solution drives faster adoption and time-to-value for implementation of IV automation. Automated robotic and workflow solutions for sterile compounding are designed to empower their pharmacists and technicians with the tools to improve dose accuracy and safety while reducing costs and enabling compliance.

Through Omnicell One, a cloud-based intelligence service, Spartanburg Regional expects to gain the visibility, insights, and workflow tools needed to drive improvements in medication inventory optimization, medication waste reduction, and drug diversion monitoring. Omnicell One provides robust data analytics and intelligence dashboards for greater inventory visibility. Omnicell’s team of data scientists and clinical strategists use advanced analytics to provide recommendations and actionable insights to control medication spend and minimize waste due to expired medications.

Spartanburg Regional joins nearly 50 percent of the Top 300 U.S. health systems who have chosen to partner with Omnicell on the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to further the journey toward a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Through Omnicell’s industry-leading medication management platform and portfolio of technology-enabled services, health systems and retail pharmacy are leveraging connected technology and intelligence to help solve for their most pressing medication management challenges, empowering them to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

“We’re committed to building strategic partnerships with customers like Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System to deliver the technology infrastructure to help them achieve the vision of the fully autonomous pharmacy,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “With increased visibility and optimization of the pharmacy supply chain, Spartanburg can now redirect critical resources to support patient care initiatives and move closer to the goal of zero-error medication management.”

About Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) offers a full spectrum of services through six hospital campuses: Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center—Mary Black Campus, Pelham Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center, Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and Union Medical Center. SRHS also includes Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and Woodruff Manor. SRHS provides unparalleled cancer care through Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, with locations in Spartanburg, Greer, Union and Gaffney. The multidisciplinary Medical Group of the Carolinas has more than 400 physicians across Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. SRHS employs more than 9,000 associates and offers outpatient surgery centers and a Level I Trauma Center. In 2017, Spartanburg Medical Center was ranked No. 1 regional hospital in South Carolina and the No. 2 hospital in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

