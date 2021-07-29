Lazarus Naturals Launches Its New Sleep Collection Introducing CBN

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazarus Naturals knows that a healthy sleep cycle directly impacts its customers productivity levels and overall health. The company recently announced its Sleep Collection, introducing the addition of CBN—known to improve sleep and reduce pain. The high potency lineup delivers a blend of the company’s CBD, CBG, and CBN—in addition to effective, functional ingredients that support healthy sleeping habits.

“It has always been our goal to provide innovative products that are effective,” said Sequoia Price-Lazarus, CEO and founder of Lazarus Naturals. “We’re excited about adding the sleep properties found in CBN and helping people find effective, all-natural ways to improve their rest.”

Lazarus Naturals Sleep Collection Product Line

Sleep + Melatonin Capsules – These capsules contain full spectrum CBD, CBG, and CBN and feature ingredients like melatonin, lemon balm, and passion flower to help unwind and sleep soundly.

Sleep Capsules – These capsules are designed for everyday use to target and reduce restlessness and encourage a full night’s sleep. A potent blend of full spectrum CBD, CBG, and CBN works together with functional ingredients like lemon balm and passion flower to encourage and regulate healthier sleeping habits.

Sleep Tincture – This full spectrum signature oil tincture is crafted for daily use and formulated with a balance of CBD, CBG, and CBN to help improve sleeping habits. The three cannabinoids combined team up to help promote deep relaxation, relief from muscle pain, and a sense of calm.

Products are available to purchase on LazarusNaturals.com.

Like all Lazarus Naturals offerings, the Sleep Collection products are third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. All test results are available at LazarusNaturals.com.

Cannabinol or CBN

CBN is a powerful cannabinoid that is becoming increasingly popular. Like CBD, it is one of the primary cannabinoids in hemp—with a variety of beneficial properties proven to improve sleep, reduce pain, ease nausea, and possibly help fight infection or degenerative disease. CBN is formed when THC is oxidized from prolonged exposure to heat or light.

About Lazarus Naturals

Founded in 2014 with the belief that CBD should be accessible to all who need it, Lazarus Naturals crafts products that are effective, not expensive. They are vertically integrated—from their Oregon hemp farm to in-house extraction, formulation and packaging—allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost-per-milligram CBD oil tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules and pet treats. Lazarus Naturals is Leaping Bunny, Kosher, and cGMP certified, and recently earned both B-Corp and USDA Organic certification. The Assistance Program offers a 60% discount to veterans, individuals on long-term disability and low-income households.