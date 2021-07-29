Polaris and Rhino-Rack® Announce Exclusive Line of Storage Solutions for RANGER and GENERAL Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced its collaboration with industry leader Rhino-Rack® on a line of premium storage solutions and accessories designed specifically for RANGER and GENERAL vehicles. The industry-leader in the off-road world will be complemented by a trusted brand in outdoor adventure accessories, including durable and easy-to-use roof racks, bed racks and other accessories to help users get more done or stay organized for the next adventure. Designed with the latest in carrier technology and tested to rigorous off-road standards, the exclusive Rhino-Rack® storage solutions maximize storage capacity for RANGER and GENERAL, with easy installation so riders are confidently prepared for whatever the day may bring.

“ The all-new Rhino-Rack® solutions elevate the versatility and capability RANGER and GENERAL are known for,” said Steve Eastman, President of Parts, Garments, & Accessories, Polaris. “ This collaboration highlights our drive for innovative product solutions that enhance our customers’ pursuit and enjoyment of the outdoor and adventure lifestyle.”

Meticulously designed for seamless integration and customization, the exclusive system of storage solutions offers a variety of interchangeable accessories to meet the individual needs of each off-road customer, be it for work, play and everything in between. The line includes:

RANGER Rear Bed Rack / Roof Racks – The Rear Bed Rack/3-Seat Roof Rack attaches to the roof or bed of RANGER with Rhino-Rack® mounts (sold separately), to carry cargo overhead, maximize capacity in the bed of the machine and free up space in the cab. Crew Roof Rack and mount are also available.

GENERAL Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack – Quickly attaches to the bed of your GENERAL so you can adapt your vehicle from workday to weekend, maximizing cargo capacity in the bed and freeing up space in the cab.

Rhino-Rack® Mounts and Accessories – Securely fasten all of the tools and gear needed on the trail for easy access. Accessories include a Spare Tire Holder, Multi-Purpose Tool Holder, Traction Board Mount, Gun Mounting Bracket, Cargo Corner Bracket, and High-Lifting Jack Mount.

“ From design, development, and testing, this partnership has been two years in the making. Our purpose-built storage solutions and Polaris’ purpose-built off-road vehicles are an ideal match, and we are thrilled to see this valuable partnership come to fruition,” said Ernesto Fernandez, General Manager, Rhino-Rack®. “ This range of exclusive Polaris roof and rear bed racks, combined with our extensive range of genuine Rhino-Rack® accessories, gives Polaris customers endless cargo carrying options for both recreation and utility applications.”

For decades, Rhino-Rack® has built award-winning racks, accessories and mounts for the widest variety of uses and conditions. The integration with GENERAL and RANGER transforms your vehicle for work, play or anything in between. Just like RANGER and GENERAL, the Rhino-Rack® storage and accessories are built to inspire confidence while exploring the trails, make work more efficient and elevate the experience outdoors. These superior-quality, rust-resistant, welded, modular racks and accessories are trail- and work-tested to tackle any project or adventure, and bring a new level of convenience to the multi-tasking off-road enthusiast.

Rhino-Rack® storage solutions and accessories will be available at your local dealer and online at Polaris.com, beginning July 29, 2021.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About Rhino-Rack

Rhino-Rack® is an industry leader in the design of premium roof racks and accessories, including the award-winning Pioneer Platform and accessories. For almost 30 years the company has created world-ready outdoor gear, born and proven in Australia. From serious overlanding adventures, family road-trips to sports enthusiasts, Rhino-Rack® has a solution to fit every occasion with products including roof racks, awnings, roof boxes, luggage carriers, kayak carriers, ski & snowboard carriers, bike carriers, and more. At Rhino-Rack® they believe there is an adventurer in all of us – so it is always important to Make Space for Adventure.

