Quanergy and Agia Solutions Partner to Deliver LiDAR-based Solutions for Security, and Mining markets in Latin America

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, today announced a partnership with Agia Solutions, a technology system integrator serving Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay.

Headquartered in Peru, Agia Solutions was established in 2007 as a technology system integrator focusing on digital transformation for traditional sectors to optimize the production process, improving occupational health and safety, and increasing quality of work and urban life.

“LiDAR is a powerful IoT solution that is rapidly expanding into new markets, providing immense value for a wide variety of applications across many different industries. For example, in mining industry, LiDAR plays a broad range of versatile roles—from providing unmatched accuracy and reliability for perimeter protection and access control to precisely monitoring bulk materials, accurately surveying topography, enabling collision avoidance for mining vehicles, and much more,” said Frederico Argerich, General Manager of Agia Solutions, “We are thrilled to partner with Quanergy to add LiDAR to our existing technology portfolio and bring this advanced technology to our customers for the first time.”

Quanergy is the first LiDAR solution provider to partner with Agia. In addition to providing smart 3D LiDAR, Quanergy also brings to the partnership a proven record and expertise in security, industrial automation, and mapping. Agia will now offer Quanergy’s high-performance LiDAR platform, along with its proprietary perception software, QORTEX™, to improve safety and security, increase productivity, and optimize efficiency for their customers. Both companies are Milestone partners and Quanergy’s LiDAR solutions are Milestone approved, enabling easy integration across Agia’s technology portfolio.

“As Quanergy expands into new markets, it is crucial for us to seek partners that are excited to harness new technologies and innovation to solve their customers’ challenges,” said Tony Rigoni, Director of Industrial Market Development & Alliances. “Quanergy’s partnership with Agia brings the power of LiDAR into new use cases in security and industrial markets, which optimize safety and efficiency.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems’ mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by over 350 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

About Agia Solutions

Agia Solutions was founded in 2007 as a technology integrator focused on providing advanced solutions and telecommunications to customers. By adopting new technologies, Agia Solutions has brought digital transformation to traditional sectors. Agia Solutions is committed to optimizing the production process, improving occupational health and safety, and increasing the quality of work and urban life. For more information, visit www.agia-tech.com