Polaris Takes “Work Hard, Play Hard” to the Next Level with All-New RANGER SP 570 Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, has improved its already industry-leading RANGER lineup with its introduction of the all-new RANGER SP 570. With a host of rider-inspired capability, comfort and durability features, the new SP 570 further delivers on the “hardest working, smoothest riding” RANGER brand promise. This versatility has made RANGER the top choice for farmers, ranchers, hunters, landowners and outdoor enthusiasts for more than a decade.

“ Whether spending a day on the trail or helping get more work done around the property, our mid-size utility segment drives new riders into the market as well as provides a right-sized work and play solution for existing riders,” said Steve Menneto, President of Off Road, Polaris. “ Redesigned from the ground up, the new RANGER SP 570 punches above its weight class with improved capability and comfort that will appeal to current mid-size riders, as well as those new to off-roading."

It features a bold, updated style along with a host of rider-inspired improvements, including a larger cargo box and redesigned interior with additional space and storage to haul everything you need to the next project or trail ride. The RANGER SP 570 is available in both two-seat and CREW models and offered in two trims. All-new for 2022 is the class-exclusive RANGER SP 570 NorthStar edition, featuring a fully enclosed cab and factory-installed heating, enabling customers to comfortably extend the use of their vehicle through the winter.

The RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition was designed for riders who want maximum comfort and capability in a mid-size package. There is no “off-season” when it comes to family fun or getting work done, and the NorthStar Edition’s factory-installed heating keeps riders comfortable while working, plowing, hunting and riding in colder temperatures. The RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition comes standard with a class-exclusive Pro Shield cab system, including all-new doors, full crank-down windows and a Polaris HD 3,500-lb winch, making the ride more comfortable in tough conditions like dust, snow and rain.

RANGER SP 570 - Starting at $10,499 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 - Starting at $11,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $16,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $19,499 U.S. MSRP

“ Our customers lead a busy lifestyle and they don’t want to compromise on the two things they care most about: doing good quality work and enjoying time with the family,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “ The RANGER SP 570 was designed so they don’t have to make these tradeoffs; it’s great for work, fun to ride and the perfect fit.”

GREAT FOR WORK:

The bold, all-new styling delivers a rugged and tough look so customers can ride in style. The proven Prostar 570 engine packs a class-leading 44 horsepower, and the vehicle can tow up to 1,500lbs, giving customers confidence to easily haul and tow big loads around the property.

The completely redesigned cargo box is nearly 30 percent larger, delivering class-leading volume to efficiently transport more tools or supplies. A new single-handle tailgate allows for quick and easy access to loading or dumping mulch, logs and other cargo from the box.

FUN TO RIDE:

Not only is the RANGER SP 570 great for work, but it’s incredibly fun to ride with best-in-class suspension travel that offers smooth and comfortable riding out on the trails. CREW models offer space for the family with seating for four.

The RANGER SP 570 is also equipped with 25-inch tires and adds an extra inch of clearance over its predecessor for a best-in-class 11 inches of ground clearance to clear obstacles and ride over tough terrain with confidence. Now featuring a class-leading 19.8 gallons of in-cab storage, the RANGER SP 570 has plenty of space to accommodate everything needed for the project or ride.

Comfort is a priority with the new RANGER SP 570. Riders will immediately notice more legroom and overall space when getting in and out of the vehicle, making it more enjoyable to ride from dawn to dusk. All-new seats are crafted with stronger materials and provide an ergonomically enhanced seating position for increased durability and rider comfort.

PERFECT FIT:

Overall, the RANGER SP 570 is the right size, at the right price, with the right features. Its compact 56-inch width makes it easy to ride tight trails and is ideal for storage and transport. An improved turning radius makes navigating tight corners a breeze.

Impactful durability enhancements have been made to the RANGER SP 570 as well. The clutch system has been upsized and retuned providing strength and improved low speed drivability. Maintenance-free suspension bushings and wheel bearings come standard on every model, offering a smoother, quieter ride.

On premium trims, an upgraded 575cca battery, 660W stator and Polaris Pulse Electrical system deliver enhanced charging, more confident starting, and the ability to easily run more accessories for added work and play capability.

CUSTOMIZATION:

Polaris is also offering 40 all-new accessories for the RANGER SP 570, along with four new accessory collections: Landowner, Farm, Hunt and Trail. Riders now have more options than ever for customization based on how they use their vehicle. With the launch of the RANGER SP 570, comes the introduction of Polaris Pro Shield cab components to the lineup. The tightest-sealing cab system from Polaris reduces noise, water and dust from the cab for maximum rider comfort. Additionally, riders can enjoy their favorite songs wirelessly through the JBL® Trail 4.0 audio system.

Other customization options include Lock & Ride storage to transport gear and tools, or a 7-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND technology for GPS mapping, dropping waypoints and much more. For riders looking for added protection while navigating the trails or jobsite, brushguards and rockguards are available to protect the front, rear and sides of the vehicle.

More information about the all-new RANGER SP 570, the full 2022 RANGER lineup and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at Polaris.com/RANGER. Join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

