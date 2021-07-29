Fortanix Integrates with ServiceNow to Protect Data Sovereignty Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multi-cloud security company, today announced an integration with ServiceNow to provide customers greater security and control over their ServiceNow data. Fortanix is now a ServiceNow Technology Partner, and Fortanix Data Security Manager SaaS (DSM SaaS) is the first independent integration with ServiceNow Database Encryption. This new capability can be up and running in minutes.

ServiceNow customers can use DSM SaaS to manage the security of their data from outside of ServiceNow with Customer Managed Keys, creating policies in compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the recent Schrems II ruling, and other privacy requirements. DSM SaaS with ServiceNow integration is the first key management solution validated by the ServiceNow Platform Security team and endorsed by ServiceNow as the first independent vendor to support ServiceNow Customer Controlled Switch (CCS).

“Customers have been looking for simpler ways to protect private data and be in compliance but have struggled with the complexity of doing this,” said Ambuj Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Fortanix. “This offering gives customers the ability to keep control of their private data anywhere it is needed, delivered with no overhead, and can be up and running in just minutes.”

Fortanix DSM SaaS has been directly integrated to ServiceNow’s Database Encryption with Customer Controlled Switch (CCS) capability. CCS allows customers to cut off access to their ServiceNow data at any time by revoking the keys used to encrypt the contents of the ServiceNow database, putting data out of reach of anyone who tries to access it. Using Fortanix DSM SaaS, database encryption keys for CCS are managed outside of ServiceNow in Fortanix. Fortanix DSM SaaS provides FIPS 140-2 Level 3 hardware-based protection, with complete separation between users and regions as needed. An easy, startup wizard automates the deployment process to get customers operational and managing keys within ServiceNow in less than five minutes. Fortanix DSM SaaS also offers centralized management, audit logging, enterprise-level access controls, along with hybrid cloud support for encryption, key management, and tokenization.

Availability

DSM SaaS with ServiceNow integration is available today. Customer may access a free trial of the solution by contacting Fortanix. Customers can purchase the solution directly from Fortanix or a Fortanix authorized reseller. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com/solutions/integrations/servicenow/

Resources

About Fortanix:

Fortanix® is a data-first multicloud security company solving the challenges of cloud security and privacy. Data is the most precious digital asset of businesses, but this data is spread across clouds, SaaS, applications, storage systems, and data centers. Security teams struggle to track, much less secure it. Fortanix empowers customers to secure all this data with a centralized solution. Its pioneering Confidential Computing technology means data remains protected at-rest, in-motion, and in-use, keeping it secure from even the most sophisticated attacks. For more information, see https://fortanix.com/.

