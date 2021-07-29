Nintendo Download: Fighting Like Cats and Dogs!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch B.ARK – Help these heroic pets take back Earth in this shoot-’em-up adventure. Blast through waves of the evil cybernetic fish armada Dark Tide, and fight to take back the solar system as the members of Team B.ARK: good boy Barker the Dog, Felicity the wise-cracking Cat, Lucio the overprotective Bear and cautious-but-quick Marv the Rabbit. Hop in a mech for up to four-player local co-op as you battle through multiple galactic stages full of hand-animated characters and enemies. Squad up and fight to take back the Earth.

Digital Spotlight Splatoon 2 – Excited for the Splatoon 3 game, launching for the Nintendo Switch system in 2022? Hone your ink-splatting skills today by covering the world in color in the bright, fast-paced action of the Splatoon 2 game. Slide through the action-packed story mode by stepping into the role of Agent 4 in order to find Callie and the Great Zapfish after they’ve mysteriously vanished. Explore Octo Canyon to find the missing duo, or if you’d rather hop right into multiplayer action – dive into a Turf War with friends.* Whoever covers the most ground in their team’s color takes the victory! Splatoon 2 is now available in Nintendo eShop.



DLC:

Apex Legends Emergence – Change is constant in the Apex Games; are you watching closely? Pay attention or pay the price when Apex Legends Emergence launches Aug. 3. Season 10 brings a new Legend, fresh loot and special events that change the Games. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now.

Pre-orders:

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! Use Sonic’s lightning speed as you explore six colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be available on Sept. 7 – pre-order today!

Activities:

Confront Your Destiny for a Chance To Win Triforce Treasures –Enter the My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD sweepstakes by Aug. 1 for your last chance to score some legendary prizes! You can also redeem your My Nintendo points** and get stunning desktop wallpapers featuring artwork from the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/d07a85419032491b#wp.***

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 10:00 AM PT on 6/29/2021 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 8/1/2021. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories/sweepstake; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5e2021807f6190eb) as stated in Official Rules. There will be ten (10) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) 14.5”H x 24”W acrylic panel featuring art from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game, one (1) The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia HC, one (1) Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Hylian Crest, and one (1) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD t-shirt. Total ARV of all prizes: $3,899.97 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://nintendo.com/rules/mynintendo-legend-of-zelda-skyward-sword-hd-official-sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit http://support.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.