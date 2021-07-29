Serent Backs First Due, Emerging Leader in Fire and EMS Software

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Due, a provider of cloud-based records and operations management software for fire & EMS agencies, has announced it received a minority investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. Serent's growth capital positions First Due to continue investing in and scaling its product, sales, and leadership resources.

A growing market disruptor, First Due has transformed how fire and EMS agencies run their operations by offering Pre-Incident Planning, Fire Prevention, Incident Reporting, ePCR, Scheduling & Personnel, Assets & Inventory, Community Engagement, and Response – all in a single, true-cloud platform. By leveraging First Due's product suite, first responder agencies can drive better decisions and ensure safer communities. The company's solution is used by more than 300 mid and large agencies across 32 states.

"The need for further innovation and better technology at state & local governments provides a unique opportunity for innovative companies like First Due to drive meaningful impact in our communities. Based on our work in the fire and EMS market and Govtech more broadly, it became clear that Andreas, Rami, and the First Due Team have created a best-in-class solution for this market. We are excited to partner alongside them and help First Due scale," said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital.

"Serent's focus on Govtech and knowledge of the fire and EMS space makes them a great fit for First Due," First Due Co-Founder & CEO Andreas Huber said. "We are excited to partner with Serent and the resources they bring to keep raising the bar. We plan to use this capital to expand our role in an industry challenged by legacy software stagnation, limited options for all-in-one solutions, and the evolving needs of modern emergency service providers. We are thrilled to continue reimagining how technology can assist agencies to better serve their communities."

Rami El-Choufadi, First Due COO and Head of Product, added, "The demands on fire and EMS agencies continue to evolve, whilst the software they use every day stands still. As legacy platforms sunset, limited options exist for true software consolidation. First Due solves this by providing deep and natively built functionality across all areas of fire and EMS. Serent's partnership enables us to redefine what our industry should expect from their software providers."

First Due represents Serent's 3rd investment in the government technology market in the past 4 years. Recent investments include Pondera Solutions and Quorum. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About First Due

New York-based First Due has reimagined public safety technology for more than 300 mid and large agencies nationwide. The SaaS First Due Suite provides fire and EMS agencies an end-to-end solution to consolidate all core components of their operation in a single platform.

Departments with First Due are transforming how they function, before, during and after an incident - ultimately leading to better decisions and a safer community. For more information regarding First Due, please visit https://www.firstdue.com.