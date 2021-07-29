New Mexico Rental Car Opens Doors to New Auto Rental Business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albuquerque’s newest rental car company is open for business. New Mexico Rental Car officially opened its doors on July 19.

New Mexico Rental Car is Albuquerque’s only locally owned and operated full-service rental car company. The company offers new and nearly new SUVs and cars for daily, weekly, or long-term rental. The company is targeting services to customers in the Albuquerque metro area and surrounding Middle Rio Grande Valley.

New Mexico Rental Car offers contactless, self-serve booking, pickup, and return out of its location at 7833 Lomas Boulevard in Albuquerque. The company also expects to open a second location and rental counter onsite at the Albuquerque International Sunport in Fall 2021.

New Mexico Rental Car employs five full-time employees and operates by owner Cody Enloe. Enloe, who’s been in the rental car industry since 2003, is a New Mexico native with a passion for excellent service.

“Our measure of success as an organization is to ensure our customers have no needs. We strive to always be a step ahead and make car rental easy and fun. This is our profession and our passion. That’s how we create customers for life,” Enloe said.

New Mexico’s vibrant tourism scene and annual events like the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta have created a major need for more local rental suppliers who know the community well, said Enloe. The boosted presence of Netflix productions has also increased the need for readily available transportation. In November 2020, Netflix committed to spending $1 billion more in New Mexico studio and production funding.

New Mexico Rental Car operates with investor support from Walser Automotive Group, which operates 25 new and preowned dealerships and multiple rental, fleet, and affiliate businesses throughout Minnesota, Kansas, and Illinois. Walser Automotive Group ranked 48th on Automotive News’ top 150 dealer groups in 2020.

Contact New Mexico Rental Car online to reserve your rental vehicle or call (505) 373-1050 to view New Mexico Rental Car’s complete fleet and employment opportunities.