Globality and Allegis Global Solutions Partner to Transform How Companies Source and Manage Services to Maximize Spend Value

MENLO PARK, Calif. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globality, the leading AI-powered digital solution for sourcing services, and Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the leading provider of global workforce solutions, today announced a partnership that transforms services procurement management so organizations can realize the maximum value from their services spend.

By closing the loop between sourcing and spend management, the partnership will deliver increased value through the end-to-end procurement process, incorporating AI-powered insights every step of the way. As a result, AGS customers will benefit from real-time data and intelligence on supplier performance in Globality’s self-serve Platform, leading to better buying decisions.

“Today’s workforce is dramatically different than it was a year ago, with global enterprises more dependent than ever on external suppliers for their consulting, marketing, IT, HR, legal and other service needs for agility and adaptability,” said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann. “Without the right technology, processes and information in place, businesses historically will spend 10% to 30% more on outside services. Completing the source-to-pay process with this new integration ensures AGS customers have greater insights for all their high-value services, resulting in more efficient procurement decisions, faster speed to market and better supplier quality.”

Delivering a path to improved management of services spend, the partnership provides multiple advantages:

Faster engagement: Increasing efficiencies and accelerating speed to market by automating procurement processes with AI-powered, self-serve sourcing

Increasing efficiencies and accelerating speed to market by automating procurement processes with AI-powered, self-serve sourcing Better supplier quality: Revealing the best-performing suppliers using data-enabled intelligence to facilitate continuous machine learning

Revealing the best-performing suppliers using data-enabled intelligence to facilitate continuous machine learning Increased user satisfaction: Boosting adoption of the overall procurement strategy and enhancing compliance through a consumer-like, intuitive sourcing experience

Boosting adoption of the overall procurement strategy and enhancing compliance through a consumer-like, intuitive sourcing experience Strategic transformation: Enabling better buying decisions with more compliant supplier engagement, competitively sourced spend and greater insights into what is delivered after the contract is signed

Enabling better buying decisions with more compliant supplier engagement, competitively sourced spend and greater insights into what is delivered after the contract is signed End-to-end value realization: Identifying optimal solutions at the best available cost and incorporating feedback that makes future sourcing activity on the Platform even more robust and intelligent

With strategic sourcing increasingly viewed as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains. Globality’s Platform transforms the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with an intuitive self-serve experience. Companies can dynamically source the best-fit supplier for every complex service, while AGS manages delivery, generating actionable, real-time insights and identifying opportunities for additional savings.

“From opportunity to RFP, selection, management and performance tracking, an AGS and Globality solution closes the loop on strategy and execution to deliver a continuous cycle of performance improvement and an improved end-user experience,” said AGS Head of Procurement Solutions Strategy Jon Kesman. “This end-to-end solution ensures companies only contract for what they need and no longer leave significant dollars on the table with services being poorly sourced or left unmanaged after the contract is signed.”

“The AGS and Globality solution gives users faster engagement by modernizing and simplifying what can be a cumbersome RFP process when it comes to services and ensuring better supplier quality through continuous AI-driven learning, which increases end-user satisfaction and enhances compliance in the procurement process with its easy-to-use interface,” Kesman added.

To learn more about the partnership or schedule a demo, visit https://learn.allegisglobalsolutions.com/en-us/globality.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to revolutionize how companies buy and sell services. Through its AI-powered Platform and marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality’s website at www.globality.com.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is the leading provider of workforce solutions. AGS transforms the way the world acquires talent in order to deliver immediate and lasting impact. Through decades of industry experience, and with services across 60+ countries, AGS knows what it takes to innovate, consult, design and implement successful, creative and data-driven talent solutions across all workforce categories. Learn more at www.allegisglobalsolutions.com.