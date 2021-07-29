eLearning Brothers Rocks Compliance with Traliant and Diversified Cutout Collection

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading learning technology provider eLearning Brothers today announced its partnership with top compliance training company, Traliant. All Traliant training courses are now integrated into the eLearning Brothers Rockstar Learning Platform (LMS), further expanding eLearning Brothers’ leadership in the areas of compliance and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training. The company also announces additional new cultural cutout people to better reflect today’s global workforce. This addition brings the mountain of available model cutouts to more than 100,000.

“Our customers have the desire to represent their culturally diverse and inclusive workplace,” states Andrew Scivally, CEO for eLearning Brothers. “This partnership with Traliant and the expansion of our design assets library provides customers the flexibility to rapidly create and deliver powerful content that instructs learners on how to handle difficult, real-world situations unique to our time.”

Traliant’s online training courses feature modern, bite-sized episodes presented in a news-style format. The course library includes a variety of interactive training on topics from their award-winning Preventing Discrimination and Harassment training to establishing your organization’s Diversity Training Program and Code of Conduct expectations. Content is built to educate, motivate, and influence by training on appropriate behaviors and promoting a positive, respectful workplace. Courses include high-quality interactive videos with real-world scenarios, where viewers choose what happens next.

Relatable content creates an immersive experience, so your employees are engaged throughout the course; not just “clicking next.” Their mobile-optimized courses work for today’s busy schedules and can be translated into 100+ languages allowing your employees to learn in the language they are most comfortable using.

“Our new partnership with eLearning Brothers is a great opportunity to offer our modern, interactive learning experiences on their platform and support organizations in their efforts to foster more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces,” said Andrew Rawson, Traliant Chief Learning Officer and Co-Founder.

