First State Bank Streamlines Digital Presentment with HC3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to improve digital customer experience, Gainesville, Texas-based First State Bank ($1.4 billion in assets) partnered with HC3, a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications, to refresh all digital presentments. Through the implementation of HC3’s services, First State Bank can now archive and utilize new digital statements.

The bank selected HC3 to improve the customer experiences in their digital space. First State Bank works with HC3 to supply an optimized design and delivery of customer facing bank statements and notices, with an emphasis on the digital channel.

“We focused our energy on creating the best user experience possible for our digital banking offerings,” said Darlene Roye, Vice President & Information Systems Officer at First State Bank. “With the help of HC3, we are providing high quality customer communications and helping to create a consistent user-friendly digital experience.”

First State Bank is utilizing HC3’s integration with MEA’s UniFI Digital Banking Solution. The partnership allows for a complete end-to-end solution for digital statements and notices. Leveraging an API integration with the platform makes it simple for the bank to create and send statements to their customers.

“First State Bank, one of Texas’ most established banks, is taking the lead in improving the digital banking experience through consistent, dynamic, and clear communications,” said Griffin McGahey, president of HC3. “It is crucial that community banks like First State Bank include digital presentments in the greater digital banking strategy, as customers are engaging with these elements on a regular basis.”

About First State Bank

First State Bank is the oldest state bank in Texas chartered in 1905. With 11 branches located north of the Dallas / Ft Worth metroplex, its primary service area is North Texas. First State Bank is committed to delivering excellent customer service and convenience.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for our clients. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, we help financial companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers focused solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service organizations to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

About MEA

Founded in 2002, MEA provides more than 900 US based financial institutions with niche software solutions that connect with consumers. UniFI Digital Banking, Text Concierge and Online Account Opening are examples of solutions developed by MEA that allow financial institutions to reach consumers in their preferred manner. To learn more about MEA please visit www.meafinancial.com.