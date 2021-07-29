Youtooz Announces Collaboration With First We Feast’s ‘Hot Ones’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Youtooz, the company turning nostalgia and internet culture into amazing products that people love, announced today a limited edition Hot Ones figure in its latest collaboration with ‘Hot Ones,’ a franchise of First We Feast.

First We Feasts’ ‘Hot Ones’ began as an Internet show that has revolutionized the format of interview shows, resonating with fans of all ages with each new dab. The new figure was developed through a joint effort of the two companies.

“This is a very special release for Youtooz,” said Austin Long, co-founder, Youtooz. “Working with a mainstream digital brand like Hot Ones, that was originally built off YouTube really emcompases everything we love about the internet. It was inspiring to watch this series take off and become the brand it is today, and we’re incredibly proud to announce this collaboration.”

The Hot Ones vinyl figure is a limited edition release and was designed to capture Sean Evans, the Emmy nominated host, at the iconic Hot Ones table with hot sauce and milk at the ready as he begins his spicy Q&A. Youtooz x First We Feast’s Hot Ones is available now at shop.firstwefeast.com.

Youtooz has tapped into its buzzing online community to build a growing universe of limited-edition figures, plushies and more that capture the best moments of internet culture. To learn more about Youtooz and explore the joy of the internet, visit www.youtooz.com.

About Youtooz

Youtooz turns the joy of internet culture into amazing products that people love. A consumer product company, Youtooz captures the best moments of the internet and brings them to life through high-quality, unique product drops. The company seeks inspiration from its community and content creators across the internet, and works together, along with its IP and License partners, to create collectibles, plushies and other products that bring joy to everyone. Since its launch in 2019, Youtooz has released more than 300 unique figures and believes that together, we can create joy in anything. To learn more, visit www.youtooz.com, and check us out on social on our Twitter and Instagram.