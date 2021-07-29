SES Enters Multi-transponder Agreement with NewSpace India Limited via SES-8

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES announced today that it had entered into a multi-transponder agreement for its SES-8 satellite with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under Department of Space (DoS) based in Bengaluru, India. The nine-transponder capacity agreement on SES-8 at 95 degrees East will be used to support India’s thriving direct-to-home (DTH) market.

Deepak Mathur, Executive Vice President of Sales at SES Video, said, “Satellite TV and the programmes it brings hold a very important role for Indian TV viewers. We are honoured to be able to provide continued support and satellite capacity needed to support DTH operations in the country in collaboration with NSIL."

Follow us on:

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.