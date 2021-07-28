Catch.com.au to Digitally Transform Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

VICTORIA, Australia & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catch.com.au, one of Australia’s leading online retailers, has selected Blue Yonder’s cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) and labor management solution to support its high-volume e-commerce business. Open Sky Group, one of Blue Yonder’s WMS implementation partners, will help design, configure and deploy both solutions.

Catch.com.au has been serving Australia since 2006 through a single fulfilment centre based in Victoria, and now due to surging Australian e-commerce demand, a new fulfilment centre is scheduled to open in Sydney in Q1 2022. The new fulfilment centre is part of its long-term customer first strategy and will enable Catch to serve customers more quickly and efficiently, helping customers get the products they need when they need them, right across Australia.

Due to this booming e-commerce demand, the company’s existing WMS is no longer able to meet its shifting business requirements. Catch.com.au was looking for a long-term strategic supply chain provider to bring together all parts of its warehouse operations to meet the dynamic, high-growth e-commerce market.

By implementing Blue Yonder, Catch.com.au will be able to:

Improve customer service through increased efficiency and agility in its warehouse operations.

Deliver stability and scalability via the solutions to support future growth.

Reduce cost to serve, enabling lower prices and faster delivery for customers.

Increase employee performance and engagement.

“When we made plans to open a second fulfilment centre to better serve our customers, we knew that we needed to upgrade our WMS and labor management solutions. With Blue Yonder, we can continue our customer-first strategy of delivering what our customers need faster and at the lowest price,” said Richard Whetton, head of Fulfilment, Catch.com.au.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, backed by Microsoft Azure, powers the WMS that will drive change for Catch.com.au with real-time transaction processing, optimized storage and selection strategies, and integrated labor management. Now, Catch.com.au will be able to create a standard methodology for associates to do their jobs more effectively and for the operations to decrease costs, improve throughput, and increase productivity.

“Today’s retail e-commerce market is challenging for many reasons and Catch.com.au recognised that they need all parts of their business working together to serve their shoppers. We are looking forward to developing a long-term relationship with Catch.com.au to help improve their warehouse operations and better manage their warehouse labor, so that their customers can continue to experience an easy and convenient e-commerce shopping experience,” said Rod Hall, account manager, Blue Yonder.

“With such a strong WMS implementation record, we are uniquely suited to help Catch.com.au deploy their Blue Yonder solutions in a way that helps them meet their customer-first strategy and do so in a more condensed timeline than a traditional implementation,” said Ian Drummond, CEO of Open Sky Group Pty Ltd. “With our deep team culture, we have already demonstrated our ability to work very collaboratively as one with Catch.com.au, Blue Yonder and contractors.”

Additional Resources:

About Catch Group

Founded in 2006, the Catch Group is a leading Australian e-commerce group that owns and operates brands such as Catch.com.au, Catch.co.nz, and Catch Essentials. The Group has built its reputation as a destination to shop the best brands and everyday essentials at unbelievable prices. Catch Group is owned by Wesfarmers, operating alongside leading Australian Retailers Kmart Australia and Target Australia in Kmart Group. For more information visit catch.com.au.

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse, labor, and transportation management solutions, helps lower costs and risks for clients with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS reseller and Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success, striving every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

