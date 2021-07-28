DŌST Bikes & PeopleForBikes: Partnership and eBike Giveaway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canadian eBike manufacturer DŌST Bikes is excited to announce joining the PeopleForBikes Coalition and a new partnership. The joining of forces between industry and advocacy is aimed at getting more people riding bikes in North America through a new campaign — #RideSomeGood. The campaign will run throughout the summer with prizes for completing monthly challenges, including a DŌST ebike.

“We design ebikes that enable more people to ride more often, which is critically important for climate change.” said DŌST Co-Director of Sustainability Cory Leis. “But we recognize that advocacy organizations also play a critical role, so we’re proud to be supporting them with funding this summer.”

#RideSomeGood has two distinct components:

The 1,000,000 Kilometer Challenge

This collective group challenge is an opportunity for riders to raise money for advocacy. Participants will join the 1,000,000 Kilometer Challenge on PeopleForBikes’ free Ride Spot app to track their rides, which are then automatically added to the group kilometer total. DŌST will donate $1,000 for every 100,000 kilometers ridden (maximum donation $10,000).

Monthly Challenges With Prizes

Monthly challenges on Ride Spot will give riders the chance to win prizes from DŌST’s new line of eco-apparel including t-shirts and socks when they complete a unique monthly challenge. For every challenge a rider completes, they’ll receive a ticket in the grand prize draw for a new eBike from DŌST.

“It’s great to see PeopleForBikes member companies using creative Ride Spot incentives like #RideSomeGood to get more people riding more often,” said PeopleForBikes Director of Membership and Industry Engagement Rod Judd. “We’re glad to be working with supporters like DŌST that share our belief that bikes will help build a better future.”

For more information, please contact Cory Leis by email: cory@dostbikes.com

About DŌST Bikes

DŌST Bikes are sold directly to consumers across North America and are best known for their long range thanks to a dual battery system. To find out more please visit DOSTBikes.com.

About PeopleForBikes

PeopleForBikes is making biking better for everyone by uniting millions of Americans, thousands of businesses and hundreds of communities to make every bike ride safer, more accessible and more fun. When people ride bikes, great things happen. Join us at PeopleForBikes.org. Join a Challenge and find your next great bike ride today on RideSpot.org.