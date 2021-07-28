Elemeno Health and National Perinatal Information Center (NPIC) Announce Partnership to Aid Frontline Perinatal Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I., & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for frontline healthcare teams, and the National Perinatal Information Center (NPIC), a non-profit organization dedicated to the improvement of perinatal health, today announced a partnership to provide data-driven training and support materials to NPIC members in a current, concise, refreshable format. The partnership will enable Elemeno and NPIC to drive value, quality, safety and best practice directly with frontline perinatal staff in NPIC Member Hospitals to improve maternal and newborn outcomes and health equity.

NPIC represents perinatal centers across the United States and has one of the largest collections of hospital based perinatal clinical and financial discharge data.

“Perinatal medicine is an especially high-risk practice area, where meaningful focus on quality improvement is essential,” said Dr. Elizabeth Rochin, president of NPIC. “This strategic partnership, between a titan in perinatal data collection, analysis, and education, and an innovative, mission-driven technology company empowering frontline staff, will put actionable best practices directly into the hands of those delivering care, to improve both patient and hospital outcomes.”

Elemeno’s microlearning solution allows clinical staff immediate access to current, data-based and hospital-specific best practices at the point of care, decreasing the incidence of medical errors. Materials and resources are fully customizable to suit each hospital department’s specific needs. Currently, NPIC disseminates educational materials matching each Member Hospital’s needs through webinars, member briefs, and curated resource links. In this partnership, Elemeno and NPIC will coordinate to transform NPIC shared member resources into bite-sized training deliverable through the Elemeno platform.

“Perinatal medicine is full of complex high-risk, low-frequency practices,” said Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “Elemeno’s digital solution is designed to address that problem, making key resources both accessible and consumable at the point of care, 24/7. Together, Elemeno and NPIC will equip frontline healthcare workers with the necessary support they need to deliver to their patients the right practice, the right way, at the right time.”

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health closes the gap between knowledge and practice by delivering a cloud-based microlearning solution to help frontline medical teams adhere to consistent delivery of care using best practices. Elemeno is backed by Y Combinator, Launchpad Digital Health, Dreamit Ventures, and Global Health Impact fund. More information can be found at www.elemenohealth.com.

About National Perinatal Information Center (NPIC)

National Perinatal Information Center (NPIC), a non-profit organization located in Providence, Rhode Island, is dedicated to the improvement of perinatal health through comparative data analysis, program evaluation, health services research, and professional continuing education. For over 30 years, NPIC has worked with hospitals, patient safety organizations, insurers, and researchers to collect and interpret the data that drives better outcomes for mothers and newborns. The quantitative data are translated into useful information for medical professionals, with the intent of making qualitative improvements in patient care a reality. More information may be found at www.npic.org.