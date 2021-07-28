CVP Awarded $84M DHS USCIS SPEED Contract to Provide DevSecOps and Human Centered Design Services

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customer Value Partners, Inc. (CVP), a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, has been awarded the $84 million Services for Product Engineering and Enterprise Delivery (SPEED) contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to provide DevSecOps, user-centered design, and engineering services.

DHS USCIS administers the nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring American values.

Over a three-year period of performance, CVP will provide user-centered design, DevSecOps, automated infrastructure, and security in support of SPEED. The contract will also include technology modernization efforts across USCIS’s Benefits, Customer Service, and Web Portal (myUSCIS.gov) solution sets.

“This was an extremely competitive procurement for truly exciting work with a cutting-edge client,” said Chris Schwalm, CVP Executive Director of National Security. “CVP is honored to be awarded this opportunity to bring our state-of-the-art solutions to USCIS, widely considered to be one of the most innovative agencies in the federal government.”

“As an advanced technology and consulting firm dedicated to supporting national security priorities, government health, and citizen services, this work aligns with our growth strategy as well as our passion for helping the government realize mission-critical success,” said Faqir Ahmed, CVP Executive Director of the Technology Modernization Practice.

About CVP

