Lake Lot Presale on South Carolina’s Lake Murray Set for October 9, 2021 at Lifestyle-Centric Waterfront Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Land Holdings, a leading wholesale recreational waterfront development company, announced today that the pre-construction lake lot sale for Lake Murray’s newest 200-acre turnkey development, Stewart Landing, will be held Saturday, October 9. With high demand for property on the lake, motivated buyers are securing their priority reservation for early pre-construction lot tours and sales to ensure they have the best opportunity at a priority pick for their dream lot.

During the Pre-construction Lake Lot Sale on October 9, 166 lake-access lots with included boat slip, 1–5-acre estate lots, and lakefront lots will be available. The prime location of the meticulously planned waterfront community near Dreher Island boasts breathtaking views of Lake Murray.

Stewart Landing at Lake Murray is conveniently located within an 80-mile radius from numerous metropolitan cities including Charlotte, Lexington, Columbia, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens, Ft. Mill, and Greenville. It is also one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land remaining on the 50,000-acre lake.

Stewart Landing was built with a sense of community at the forefront, while preserving the natural aesthetics of the land. The design of the meticulously-planned, golf cart-friendly community includes:

circa 1842 fully-renovated clubhouse (“The Stewart House”)

state-of-the-art interactive smart gym with outdoor activity lawn

amphitheater

110-slip marina

45 acres of community greenspace

miles of walking and hiking trails

full-service boat storage

covered pavilions

pet park

children’s playground

Dean Sinatra Sr., partner at American Land Holdings, commented, “Our Lake Murray investment was based on finding the right waterfront location, developing a lifestyle-centric community, and providing value.” He continued, “This area has seen unprecedented growth and demand. And with the one-of-a-kind design and construction of Stewart Landing, we have now opened up the lake-living lifestyle with a high-quality, value-driven waterfront community.”

With the recent accolades from Forbes.com naming Lake Murray as one of The Top Southern Destinations of 2021, “the Jewel of South Carolina” is quickly becoming known for “artfully combining historic charm while bursting with every modern necessity, not to mention some of the south’s finest food.” Lake Murray is ideal for families and couples, as well as retirees, who desire a lakefront living lifestyle. Stewart Landing will cater to full-time residents as well as those looking for a second home.

Motivated lot buyers who want to be the first on the property to view and potentially purchase lots may reserve their priority reservation online. For more information regarding the Pre-construction Lake Lot Sale on Saturday, October 9, call 888-857-4897 or visit TheStewartLanding.com/pr.

About American Land Holdings

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, American Land Holdings is a leading wholesale recreational waterfront developer specializing in acquiring waterfront land and developing high-quality recreational properties throughout the Southeast. For more information about American Land Holdings, please call 888-857-4897.