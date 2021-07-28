DKT International Announces $1 Billion Commitment to Advance Goals of FP2030

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As COVID-19 continues to put immense pressure on global supply chains making family planning access more critical than ever, DKT International, one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive health products and services in the developing world, commits to the Family Planning 2030 movement (FP2030). Through both financial and direct services, DKT has pledged to generate 400 million non-abortion Couple Years Protection (CYPs) across more than 90 countries between 2021 and 2030. The organization will also invest $1 billion of discretionary resources, including the procurement of commodities, between 2021 and 2030.

Uniting a global community of leaders, experts, advocates, and implementers, Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) was created to help make reproductive health care available to all women, no matter her age, race, socioeconomic status, or geographic location. “In complete alignment with the movement’s ongoing mission, DKT is committing to the new initiative of FP2030. By utilizing our global distribution networks for family planning and innovative, educational social marketing campaigns, we will ensure both contraceptive products, and knowledge of the importance of those products, reach the necessary individuals,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT.

FP2030 seeks to serve the unmet need for contraception of millions of women in 69 of the world’s poorest countries. To help advance this goal, DKT intends to focus its efforts on:

Expanding the Narrative and Shaping the Policy Agenda

Driving Data and Evidence-Informed Decision Making

Increasing, Diversifying, and Efficiently Using Financing

Transforming Social and Gender Norms

Improving System Responsiveness to Individual Rights and Needs

Martyn Smith, Interim Executive Director of FP2030 welcomes DKT’s new commitment: “Around the world, DKT has played a significant role in ensuring that women and adolescents have access to the contraception they need, when and where they need it. We are very pleased that they will be part of the FP2030 partnership, expanding the use of family planning to millions more people in even more countries over the next decade.”

DKT’s FP2030 commitments support EWEC’s Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s, and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2030), along with other global frameworks such as the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, the ICPD Programme of Action, and The Beijing Platform for Action.

“We believe that when women and girls don’t have to worry about how and when they will be able to access sexual and reproductive health care, they can focus on advancing their economic potential by staying in school or jumping into the workforce,” continues Purdy. “As such, access to contraception is one of the most important enablers of prosperity because empowering women to delay or space pregnancy impacts on other wide-ranging opportunities in her professional and personal life. To improve the lives of women, children, and adolescents, DKT is committed to advancing equality and closing the gender equity gap through the provision of safe and effective contraception.”

About DKT International:

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.