Houston Rockets Announce Partnership with Credit Karma Money Including Jersey Patch Sponsorship

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Houston Rockets today announced a multi-year partnership with Credit Karma Money™, highlighted by a jersey patch sponsorship beginning with the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

Credit Karma Money is the latest product from Credit Karma, the platform already helping more than 100 million Americans make financial progress. Credit Karma Money is built for the everyday consumer to organize finances, create better financial habits and get access to money faster. Credit Karma Money offers the best checking account1 to empower and reward members for making financial progress while they save and spend.

“Credit Karma Money is built to help the everyday American make financial progress and we couldn’t think of a better partner than a vibrant, diverse city like Houston,” said Poulomi Damany, General Manager, Credit Karma Money and Tax. “We’re looking forward to being a part of this new era of the Houston Rockets, with a fresh, young crop of talent and the new Credit Karma Money—it’s a perfect match.”

“With the prominence of the jersey patch, it was important for us to partner with a company like Credit Karma Money which has demonstrated a commitment towards enriching the lives of its members,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “We are excited to bring this partnership to life and to introduce the Credit Karma Money brand to our fans.”

All variants of Rockets uniforms this upcoming season will feature the Credit Karma Money logo on the left shoulder of the jersey. The logo, which will make its debut on Houston’s uniforms at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, can be viewed here, features a white circular background with green and black lettering.

In addition, the Rockets partnership with Credit Karma Money includes a substantial in-arena and online presence along with support of team community engagement efforts, including recognizing Houston hometown heroes. Credit Karma Money will also be the presenting partner of the Rockets “First Shot” pre-game program.

Similar to how members can randomly win Instant Karma™ with Credit Karma Money, there will be exclusive opportunities for them to win with the Rockets and Toyota Center during games and beyond. Instant Karma incentivizes good spending behavior by giving members a chance to win back their money when they spend cash they already have in their account.2 Credit Karma has already rewarded over 400,000 transactions, worth more than $14 million.

The Rockets have retained Klutch Sports Group as their sales agency for the Credit Karma Money partnership. Arent Fox served as Credit Karma’s outside counsel for this partnership.

“We’re excited to bring together the Houston Rockets and Credit Karma Money, which share a passion for innovation, powerful storytelling and giving back to the Houston community,” said Andrew Feinberg, Klutch’s head of property sales and sponsorship.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma is a consumer technology company with more than 110 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company’s members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Credit Karma Money

Credit Karma Money is a new money experience from Credit Karma, the personal finance platform more than 100 million Americans already trust. Credit Karma Money Save accounts3 are free, interest-bearing savings accounts with no fees, no minimum to open and no catches. Newly launched, Credit Karma Money Spend accounts are checking accounts free to open4 with features like up to two-day early access to paychecks5 and Instant Karma™, which incentivizes good spending behavior by giving members a chance to win back their money when they spend cash they already have in their accounts. To open an account, visit CreditKarma.com/checking.

