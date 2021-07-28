As Travel Resurges, Shirin Peters, M.D. Shares Advice on How to Safely Navigate Vacation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The pandemic has changed the way we live, and now “traveling safely” has an entirely new meaning. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), more than 1.8 million passengers are traveling and passing through airports across the country each and every day. These numbers are close to those seen in the summer of 2019 and are likely due to COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and relaxed international border restrictions. Before you take off, Shirin Peters, M.D., Founder of Bethany Medical Clinic, shares the best practices for traveling safely.

“Whatever your reason for traveling, be prepared when it comes to your health and the health of others. Families and friends should talk through expectations and concerns, about who has been vaccinated, who hasn't, and agree up front on a set of rules,” states Dr. Peters. “Understanding everyone’s point of view prior to traveling will allow you to enjoy your vacation with ease.”

Shirin Peters, M.D. provides tips for traveling safely below:

Do Your Research. With travel advisories and instructions changing daily, keep an eye on the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory webpage to stay up to date. Across the globe, conditions are changing rapidly, so stay informed on all known difficulties and current health threats. It is also a good idea to independently research travel warnings – this will give a general idea of what’s going on in the area you’re visiting, and alert you of specific problem areas you may want to avoid. Write Down Emergency Information. If disaster strikes, you might not have time to search for numbers for local police, emergency services, or directions to the nearest embassy for your country. Record that information in advance and create an “Emergency Plan” for you and your group to follow if things go badly. Save the information on your phone or write it down on a small card or sheet of paper and laminate if possible. It is also advised to have a copy of your passport, driver’s license, or another form of identification printed out or scanned online. Pack A First Aid Kit. Injuries can happen when you travel, no matter how careful you are. That’s why traveling with a basic first aid kit is always a good idea. Items such as a small tube of sunscreen, antihistamine tablets, extra pain pills, and a small tub of petroleum jelly can help in many situations. As mask restrictions loosen in some areas, an increase in summer colds and other respiratory illnesses is bound to occur, therefore, keeping a cold shortening product that contains Zinc, like Zicam, and packing an immune supplement such as vitafusion Triple Immune Power to proactively support yourself and others is advised. Carefully Consider the Benefits of Vaccination. Keeping loved ones safe during and after your trip is the key to an enjoyable and memorable experience. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), currently 49% of the eligible U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To provide the most protection for yourself and your companions during travel, it is best to be fully vaccinated before you leave home and continue to wear a mask when on public transportation.

"Traveling is meant to be a fun time with family and friends and keeping safety in mind will make those memories that much sweeter," adds Dr. Peters.

About Shirin Peters, M.D.

Shirin Peters, M.D. attended college at New York Medical College and completed her residency at the Former St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, NY. The following year, she worked at a private practice in North Carolina and learned more about the business of medicine. She returned to New York City and founded Bethany Medical Clinic of New York in 2011. She feels that New Yorkers face unique health challenges and set out to build a model of care that could reduce illness and improve health for New Yorkers and all city-dwellers. She uses her diverse past work experiences, and her understanding of city life, in her practice to give care to busy New Yorkers.