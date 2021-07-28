Cymbiotika Offers a Boost to Cellular Health with a New NMN Supplement

Cymbiotika's NMN formula combines all the health benefits of NMN with added polyphenols and antioxidants resulting in a supplement that can significantly boost NAD levels throughout the body. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cymbiotika's NMN formula combines all the health benefits of NMN with added polyphenols and antioxidants resulting in a supplement that can significantly boost NAD levels throughout the body. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, is introducing its Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) product today.

NMN is the direct precursor of the essential molecule Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) and is a key component for increased NAD+ levels within all cells. NAD plays a significant role in mitochondrial function, energy, metabolism, and maintenance of healthy gene expression.

“When we supplement with NMN, we enhance the biosynthesis of NAD and help restore declining levels of NAD as we age,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “Supplementing NMN as part of your daily regime could offer energy revitalization, protection from the aging process by maintaining healthy DNA, improvements in cognitive health, a decreased risk of cardiovascular complications, and improved cellular metabolism.”

According to the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, NMN supplementation has been found to enhance aerobic capacity in amateur runners.

Cymbiotika’s NMN formula combines all the health benefits of NMN with added polyphenols and antioxidants resulting in a supplement that can significantly boost NAD levels throughout the body.

“We’re particularly excited about NMN because it truly works at the cellular level and will be popular with our clients who trust the high quality of our products for assistance with anti-aging and boosting energy, among other benefits,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi.

Cymbiotika formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. Pricing starts at $77 and it is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website.

Take 2 capsules, one time a day for optimal results. Take alongside your daily dose of Cymbiotika Magnesium L-Threonate for a synergistic effect.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.