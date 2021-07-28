Ermetic Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Streamline Customer Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. Acceptance into AWS ISV Accelerate validates Ermetic’s proven integration with AWS and is based on demonstrated customer success. Ermetic now has direct access to AWS resources which will enable even more optimized solutions for joint customers. Customers including WEX, Latch, IntelyCare and Riskified rely on the Ermetic cloud infrastructure security platform to secure their AWS environments.

Building automation software provider Latch is using Ermetic as a strategic lifecycle tool for improving their AWS security posture. “Let me tell you how Ermetic distinguishes itself, why it’s strategic,” said Dom Zanardi, Software Engineer, Security Automation, Latch. “There are 10,000 tools out there that can tell me what's wrong; Ermetic makes it easy to fix it. That’s what sold me on Ermetic.”

Ermetic is a strategic cloud security lifecycle tool that enables organizations to improve their AWS security posture, reactively and proactively, by detecting risky configurations and permissions across identities, data, network and compute resources. Since identities and entitlements are a large attack surface and difficult to control, the Ermetic platform automates least privilege enforcement with auto-generated policies based on in-use permissions. Unlike security products that only point out problems, Ermetic automates the prioritization and remediation of risky entitlements and configurations, and delivers immediate time to value.

“Joining AWS ISV Accelerate further extends our relationship with AWS that includes being recognized with Advanced Technology Partner and ISV Partner Path Confirmed status,” said Shawn Larsen, Head of Channel and Alliances for Ermetic. “We are working closely with AWS to help customers onboard optimized and tightly integrated implementations of the Ermetic platform.”

AWS ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization. Ermetic is also available from the AWS Marketplace, which automates billing and payments, saving time and resources.

For more information on how Ermetic and AWS help customers enforce least privilege, define access policies for AWS services and resources, eliminate access risk and enable automated governance of identities and access, visit: https://ermetic.com/solution/identity-governance-for-aws/.

About Ermetic

Ermetic provides identity-first security and compliance for AWS, Azure, and GCP. In one easy-to-use SaaS platform, Ermetic combines cloud identity governance and security posture management - for comprehensive risk mitigation across multi-cloud identities, network, data, and workloads. Designed to improve productivity for overstretched security teams, Ermetic does the heavy lifting, combining sophisticated risk analysis with intuitive visualization, accurate prioritization and automated remediation. Even in the most complex environments, Ermetic makes it possible to reduce the cloud attack surface, enforce least privilege and protect sensitive data at scale. The company is led by proven technology entrepreneurs and is backed by Accel, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.