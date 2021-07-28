Logz.io Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Rapidly Accelerate Cloud-Native Application Monitoring

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logz.io, a leading open source observability platform for modern DevOps teams, today announced a new strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure to streamline monitoring and observability workflows for cloud developers. Azure users can now deploy the Logz.io platform directly from the Azure Console with the click of a button. The seamless integration between Azure and Logz.io delivers visibility and monitoring for enterprise organizations developing applications on Azure, providing the specific information needed to streamline code development and achieve business agility.

Logz.io’s unique approach to monitoring and observability combines the best open source tools – ELK, Prometheus, and Jaeger – onto a scalable platform with added enterprise grade features like Alerts, reports, enhanced data segregation, and security. The Azure framework and product integration with Logz.io enables engineers building and maintaining applications in Azure to use these popular open source capabilities with even greater ease and less friction.

“Today's DevOps engineers need direct access to the specific performance data that enables them to build and troubleshoot applications with greater speed and agility,” said Tomer Levy, CEO, Logz.io. “Through this strategic partnership, Microsoft Azure developers can now enjoy advanced observability with the click of a button, allowing them to work faster and with greater accuracy.”

“Our partnership with Logz.io will accelerate innovation within the engineering community, enabling teams to seamlessly launch Logz.io observability tools and rapidly build and monitor their products, while providing customers with a centralized portal management for billing and support for their Azure Deployments,” said Julia Liuson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Developer Division.

By enabling engineers and IT operations pros to rapidly collect, analyze, and visualize their observability data in a centralized manner, Logz.io provides the critical visibility needed to reduce response time and optimize use of engineering resources – processing huge volumes of information to extract meaningful performance insights. This importantly enables organizations to answer technical and business queries on the fly, and more easily monitor today’s distributed, complex, containerized cloud environments.

For more information on Microsoft and Logz.io’s commitment to the Azure observability ecosystem, contact kerry.pillion@logz.io.

About Logz.io

Logz.io is a leading cloud-native observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io offers four products: Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Prometheus, Distributed Tracing based on Jaeger, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, integrated cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Siemens, Unity and ZipRecruiter use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.