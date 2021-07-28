KBRA Altman Launches New Portal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Analytics, Kroll Bond Rating Agency’s product platform for data and analytics, today introduced the KBRA Altman Portal. KBRA Altman’s suite of products provides valuable context on the leveraged finance, corporate bond, and loan markets. The new portal offers free access to KBRA Altman Insights.

KBRA Altman, through its exclusive collaboration with Professor Edward Altman, PhD., provides in-depth analysis of the defaulted U.S. corporate bond and loan market via a collection of price indices and data that track current and historical defaults as well as recovery experiences of corporate issuers.

Users can click here to launch their KBRA Altman experience.

