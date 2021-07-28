Carlsmed and the International Spine Study Group Foundation Announce Long-term Partnership

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlsmed, Inc., a commercial stage medical device technology company, is announcing today that it has partnered with the International Spine Study Group Foundation (ISSGF), the premier study group on adult spinal deformity, to collect data on surgical treatment with personalized interbody devices. Long term outcomes data will be collected to assess the role of aprevo® devices in improving patient outcomes and reducing postoperative complications.

"Our partnership with the ISSGF and the inclusion of aprevo in the Complex Adult Deformity Surgery (CADS) clinical study demonstrates the importance of clinical data collection in the treatment of patients with adult spinal deformity, ” said Mike Cordonnier, CEO of Carlsmed. “As Breakthrough technology, aprevo has been determined by FDA to provide for a more effective treatment than the current standard of care. We are committed to partnering with thought leaders in the mission to collect data and improve outcomes for patients with debilitating spine disorders.”

"As the only available patient specific interbody technology, this collaboration represents an important opportunity to compare the clinical, radiographic, and health-related quality of life outcomes between traditional stock devices and patient specific interbody devices in the treatment of adult spinal deformity," said Shay Bess, M.D., president of the ISSGF and orthopedic spine surgeon at Denver International Spine Center in Denver, Colorado.

About the International Spine Study Group Foundation (ISSGF)

The ISSGF is a non-profit research foundation comprised of surgeons and scientists dedicated to the advancement of treatment for adults with spinal deformity. Via prospective, multi-center research the ISSGF evaluates methodologies for patient evaluation and treatment techniques to achieve the best possible outcomes. The ISSGF is committed to being internationally recognized for the highest quality published research on improving care and outcomes for adults with scoliosis and spine deformities and validating new spinal deformity surgery techniques.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is personalizing devices for the treatment of adult spinal deformities. The Company uses data to create surgical plans and aprevo devices individualized to the precise medical situation of each patient. Our mission is to transform healthcare by giving spine surgeons the tools to obtain better results at a lower cost of treatment while helping adults regain their active lifestyles. For more information, visit carlsmed.com or contact us at info@carlsmed.com.