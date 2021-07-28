airSlate Partners with LSU Defensive End Ali Gaye in Company’s First NCAA Endorsement Deal

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--airSlate, a leader in workflow automation solutions, today announced it has entered into an endorsement deal with Ali Gaye, a star defensive end for the LSU Tigers football team. airSlate is one of the first technology companies to complete an endorsement deal with an NCAA athlete, following the landmark June 29 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permits college athletes to earn income from their names-images-and-likenesses (NIL).

This endorsement underscores a shared passion between Gaye and airSlate for technological innovation that benefits all that experience it. Gaye, a top SEC pass rusher and projected to go in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, has committed to seeking out endorsement and partnership deals with technology companies delivering solutions that help people and businesses achieve more together.

The partnership further signifies the importance of electronic signatures and documentation within several departments in colleges and universities, especially athletic programs. As colleges and universities face strict compliance requirements and layers of confidentiality, solutions like airSlate’s signNow show the market opportunity for technology that enables easier, more streamlined electronic signature workflows within universities and athletic programs.

“I’m thrilled to partner with airSlate as my first endorsement deal as an NCAA athlete,” said Gaye. “eSignature has been a large part of my experience as an athlete, and I’ve enjoyed learning more about this company and its mission to make its products easy to use and accessible to all.”

Gaye’s personal story resonates with both airSlate and the sporting world alike. Born in Gambia, he immigrated to the U.S. for a better education in 7th grade and is driven by hard work, determination and giving back. airSlate shares this value of giving back, leading by example by offering 1% of profits, time and resourcing toward building a better future for everyone.

“We’re excited to have Ali as our first NCAA endorsement partnership,” said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder of airSlate. “As an immigrant seeking the American Dream myself, I share his passion and outlook that technology can be a positive force for good, and welcome him to the airSlate family.”

Gaye plans to announce further partnership deals in the technology and business space after signing with global sports agency Wasserman as his NIL representative agency.

