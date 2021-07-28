EY Announces Ramin Bastani of Healthvana as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Ramin Bastani of Healthvana was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Since 2015, Healthvana’s mission has been to help patients make better decisions in their health journey. Healthcare providers use the company’s patient communication platform to help engage, communicate with and manage their populations, leveraging mobile phones. Prior to Covid-19, the company delivered tens of millions of test results, medication and appointment reminders, education and more for patients who are at-risk of or living with HIV.

At the start of the pandemic, the company expanded to deliver Covid-19 test results on behalf of municipalities, labs, universities and businesses. To date, more than 10 million Covid-19 test results have been delivered to patients across the country. Additionally, since December of 2020, Healthvana has delivered millions of Covid-19 digital vaccination records to patients’ mobile phones. The company is the first in the U.S. to enable patients to put their vaccination records into their digital wallets, including Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

“The pandemic highlighted how difficult it is for patients, especially those in underserved communities, to access care and their health records,” said Ramin Bastani, CEO of Healthvana. “Steps towards greater health equity start with engaging patients where they are, on their mobile phones, in an easy to use and secure way.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Added Bastani, “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from EY, but it’s truly an achievement shared by the whole team.”

About Healthvana

Healthvana is a HIPAA-compliant, mobile friendly patient communication platform used by healthcare providers to help manage and communicate with their patient populations. Healthvana is the “last mile” in healthcare, delivering actionable health information including test results, health records, targeted messaging, reminders, and much more to patients - delivering better care at lower costs. Since 2015 Healthvana has specialized in improving patient access for priority populations, and the company is the leading software platform in HIV/sexual health (the most sensitive data under HIPAA) and now for Covid-19, delivering approximately 20 million Covid-19 test results and digital vaccination records. For more information, visit www.Healthvana.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs, selected by a panel of independent judges. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy