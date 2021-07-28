Steven Rayzer Named Principal of Learn4Life-North Charleston High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Local educator Steven Rayzer will lead the new Learn4Life-North Charleston High School opening next month. The public high school is hiring for additional teacher positions to help at-risk students and former dropouts achieve a high school diploma while learning in-demand job skills. The school can accept students up to 22 years old, providing a last chance for students who have aged out of high school to earn a diploma.

“Rayzer has a broad background in education, in both district and charter schools spanning three states,” said Dan Luginbill, board chairman of Learn4Life-North Charleston “He has a passion for helping disadvantaged youth, and shares our belief that all students deserve individualized support and resources to help them learn and grow.”

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Rayzer was previously an assistant principal for Charleston County Public Schools, and prior to that taught at Harrisburg Area Community College and served as principal of Premier Arts and Science Charter School in Harrisburg, Penn. He holds a master’s degree in Education from Cabrini University and a bachelor’s degree in Education with a minor in African American Studies from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’m a huge believer in personalized education and one-on-one attention for students. On top of that, we’ll be offering job skills training to help our students be workforce ready when they graduate,” Rayzer said. “I’m certain that Learn4Life will be a game-changer for the North Charleston community and our proud state of South Carolina.”

Since 2001, Learn4Life has committed to breaking the dropout cycle by creating classrooms of one for at-risk students who have struggled in traditional schools or are so far behind, they won’t be able to graduate with their class. Through a personalized learning model, students receive one-on-one support, a flexible schedule, wrap-around services and job skills training – all with trauma-informed practices that recognize that behavioral or academic issues may be symptoms of a traumatic experience.

Students can enroll anytime throughout the year. For more information, visit www.learn4life.org/southcarolina.

About Learn4Life

Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public schools that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 47,000 students – including full-time and intersession students – we help them prepare for a future beyond high school. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.