Hedge Secures Seed Funding, Invests in New Era of Video Workflows

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hedge, the creator of modern, intelligent software solutions for video professionals, announced it has closed a $3M round of seed funding led by Steve Bayes in participation with other private media industry investors. Hedge will use the investment to grow its team, and expand its media technology portfolio and capabilities through the acquisition of Divergent Media assets and investment in Colourlab. The financial transactions coincide with three strategic advisor appointments to help take the company through its next stage of growth: investor Steve Bayes, industry executive Estelle McGechie, and noted filmmaker Robin Moran.

“Hedge has had five consecutive years of profitable growth. But, even with our success and rapid development schedule, there’s still so much more we can build to make life even better for our customers,” states Paul Matthijs, co-founder and CEO of Hedge. “With this investment coming from industry leaders who understand the pain points we are trying to solve, we will grow our team and focus on optimizing the workflow for customers rather than finances, bringing new features and entirely new products to market faster. And by investing back into the industry, we are also building a new era of video workflows that are open, reliable, and fast - and that will catapult video production into the modern age.”

Hedge’s software intelligently transfers valuable video content from cameras to multiple storage media and allows video editors to collaborate across the cloud. Thoughtful design runs through the company's products, making them easy to use and dependably robust. The company’s recent seed funding, and its investments and acquisitions, will allow Hedge to maintain and grow its position at the centre of modern creative production and remove all friction from workflows from camera right through to edit.

About Hedge

Founded in 2016, Hedge is a Netherlands-born startup that simplifies complex media workflows and remote collaboration from acquisition and asset creation to post-production for more than 30,000 customers worldwide.