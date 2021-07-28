HyperX to Outfit Belong Gaming Arenas with Industry-Leading Peripherals

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced a two-year agreement with Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex. HyperX will outfit Belong’s U.S. experiential gaming centers with a range of products, including best-in-class headsets, keyboards, mice and microphones.

Belong connects communities of gamers through its international network of experiential gaming centers and digital platform. Everyone from casual players to aspiring professionals can come together at Belong to play the most popular game titles, both for fun and competitively, while using industry-leading peripherals from HyperX.

“Gaming experience destinations like Belong help to fuel the next generation of amateur gamers to compete on the global stage,” said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic alliances, HyperX. “HyperX is a champion of all gamers and our combined efforts with Belong aim to connect all who share a love of gaming in local communities.”

As the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc., this HyperX collaboration with Belong expands the pre-existing relationship between Belong and HP. In addition to HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, Belong’s gaming centers will also include OMEN Gaming PCs.

“Part of our mission at Belong is to provide our gamers with top-notch gaming experiences, which is why we’re partnering with the de facto leader in peripherals,” said Wim Stocks, Head of Partnership and Commercial, Belong Gaming Arenas. “By providing access to the same equipment that the pros use, we’re able to give our community a chance to take their gameplay to the next level.”

Belong plays a key role in the evolving video game retail market by facilitating gamers to discover new games with friends in a premium and accessible, hands-on environment. Belong recently revealed it would begin rolling out hundreds of locations across the U.S., starting with Houston, Texas this summer. Additional U.S. venues in Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Ill.; Nashville, Tenn.; and more will follow in the coming months as the company works to establish additional gaming centers in the U.S. over the next five years.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Belong Gaming Arenas

Belong Gaming Arenas connects communities of gamers through its international network of experiential gaming centers and digital platform, where they come together to celebrate their love of gaming recreationally and competitively. Since 2016, Belong has provided an inclusive environment for gamers of all types to play at its 27 locations throughout the United Kingdom and new locations rolling out across the United States in summer 2021.

About Vindex

Vindex is a global esports and technology company that serves as the connective tissue between games and gamers. Vindex creates programming, technology, and experiences that holistically support the global esports industry through its suite of content, community, and data solutions.

