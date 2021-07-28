Bookkeeper360 Launches AI-Powered Marketplace and Brex Integration to Help Small Businesses Grow Effectively

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bookkeeper360 has proudly announced the launch of its new Bookkeeper360 App Marketplace and Brex Integration. Bookkeeper360 is an emerging fintech accounting solution for small businesses. This all-new AI-powered marketplace is designed to help business owners access a wide range of financial and technological solutions such as capital, business services, and payroll that are already trusted by Bookkeeper360 and their customers.

The Bookkeeper360 app analyzes billions of dollars of transactions annually to assist in predicting cash flow trends and making cost-effective recommendations for small business clients. The new Brex integration will advise a client of eligibility for a Brex card and even allows users to begin the application process from within the Bookkeeper360 App with one click. In addition to Brex, initial launch marketplace partners include Bill.com, Gusto, Xero, ADP, A2X, and more.

“We are so excited to launch our AI-powered marketplace, and I am pleased to share that we have prequalified $9 Million in funding for customers to accelerate growth with our initial pilot segment,” said Nick Pasquarosa, the CEO of Bookkeeper360.

In addition to Brex, Bookkeeper360 already integrates with Xero, Quickbooks Online, and Gusto Payroll with more integrations and services on the roadmap. By partnering with powerful financial tools, the Bookkeeper360 app provides performance and cash flow dashboards with real-time metrics such as; cash burn, runway, and scorecards to track revenue and net income goals. App users also receive on-demand access to an entire team of bookkeepers, CPAs, and experienced advisors who can assist with all aspects of bookkeeping, back office, payroll, and business advisory.

“We are very excited for Brex’s and Bookkeeper360’s renewed partnership and focus on serving small businesses,” said James Simpson, Lead, Accounting Partnerships at Brex, while talking about their new partnership with Bookkeeper360. “This new app empowers small businesses by providing performance analytics and lending solutions in one simple marketplace, and together, our companies can provide thousands of companies integrated growth tools at a fraction of the cost,” he added.

www.bookkeeper360.com

www.bookkeeper360.com

About Bookkeeper360

Bookkeeper360 is a fintech accounting solution for small businesses. Bookkeeper360’s product offerings include SaaS business intelligence tools and tech-enabled accounting, advisory, back-office, payroll, and tax services provided by its 100% U.S. Based team of CPA’s and accounting experts. Learn more at bookkeeper360.com.

About Brex

Brex makes it easy to get your complete business account set up the right way, with deposits, bill pay, credit cards, rewards, and spend management software in one place. Open an account online, and get an account number, routing number, and credit cards instantly upon approval, with no personal guarantee.

Brex doesn’t charge fees to send checks, ACH, and wires—even internationally. You earn cash back on every dollar you spend with your Brex card and build business credit from day one. With your credit, cash, and controls in one place, Brex is all-in-one finance. Sign up at brex.com/bookkeeper360.