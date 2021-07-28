Radiology Specialists of Louisville Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Full-Service Revenue Cycle Management Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Radiology Specialists of Louisville (RSL) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management (RCM) clients. RSL is an independent, metric driven, evidence-based radiology practice providing expert sub-specialized care throughout Kentucky.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of RSL including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

When Radiology Specialists of Louisville started their search for a new RCM partner, it was important that they found an organization that meshed well with theirs. According to Richard Sorrells, CEO at RSL, “HAP’s strong industry knowledge coupled with their service-oriented approach to client relationships stood out to us among the other RCM vendors we evaluated. We look forward to working with HAP as our revenue cycle partner.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Here at HAP, we pride ourselves in going above and beyond in servicing our clients. We are excited to bring on RSL and expand our partnerships into Kentucky. We are committed to their revenue cycle success and will work hard to exceed their expectations.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com