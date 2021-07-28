Sonder Offers Better Stays for Business Travelers Globally With Launch on Global Distribution System and Partnerships with Leading Travel Management Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder, a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, today announced it has launched on the Global Distribution System (GDS) and is now partnered with a number of top Travel Management Companies (TMCs) and Consortia, including Egencia and TripActions, among other partners. Businesses around the world can now leverage Sonder’s innovative, tech-enabled offering to provide a comfortable, contactless stay in cities across the globe for their employees.

“ Sonder’s launch on the GDS and partnership with leading TMCs is an important step in our expansion into business travel,” said Kristen Ricther, Sonder’s Vice President of Sales. “ We know that many travelers getting back on the road for business are prioritizing self-contained spaces with an added level of privacy that feels removed from the crowds. Sonder’s tech-enabled experience, with seamless check-in and 24/7 Concierge services through the tap of a button, delivers exactly that. We’re confident that our flexible, comfortable spaces -- all at an exceptional value -- are what global businesses are searching for as business travel starts to return.”

Sonder offers a variety of flexible accommodation options -- from individual hotel rooms to full apartments, available for one-night or multi-day stays -- in 35+ markets and nine countries, including top business destinations like New York City, London, Dubai, Dallas, Toronto, Philadelphia and more. For business travelers and groups booking long-term stays, many of Sonder’s spaces provide a comfortable place to spread out and work remotely, with fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms, multiple bedrooms and en-suite laundry.

With an app-driven experience, travelers can request early check-in or late check-out directly from their phones, and check-in to their unit through the Sonder app -- bypassing crowded lobbies completely. Connecting to WiFi is easy with the tap of a button. With teams on the ground in every city, Sonder guests can receive instant guest support through the company’s 24/7 Concierge service via the app.

“ As travelers get back on the road, the global businesses we work with are prioritizing safe, comfortable accommodation solutions for their employees,” said Daniel Finkel, Chief Travel Officer at TripActions. “ Sonder’s next-generation model is uniquely positioned to provide the types of stays that our customers and their travelers are looking for.”

Sonder’s launch on the GDS and its partnerships with leading TMCs furthers the company’s commitment to corporate travelers around the world, and comes just ahead of the annual RFP process. With a full-time, in-house team of professionals hailing from leading hospitality brands like Hyatt, Hilton, Wyndham, Kimpton and Radisson, Sonder is dedicated to delivering a top-notch experience for those staying in hubs around the world.

This announcement follows the recent news of Sonder’s plans to be publicly listed through a combination with Gores Metropoulos II (Nasdaq: GMIIU, GMII and GMIIW).

About Sonder

Sonder is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamlessly managed experience. Officially launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder is making a world of better stays open to all with a variety of accommodation options -- from rooms to suites and apartments -- found in 35+ markets spanning nine countries and three continents. Sonder’s innovative app empowers guests by making self-service features and 24/7 on-the-ground support just a tap away. From simple self check-in to boutique bathroom amenities, we bring the best of a hotel without any of the formality.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

To book business or group travel, please click here.

