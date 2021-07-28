Trax and Storecheck Join Forces to Provide CPG Companies in Mexico with Comprehensive, Store-Level Data

SAN FRANCISCO & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trax, a leading computer vision company transforming brick-and-mortar retail, and Storecheck, an integrated retail solution that improves performance for in-store execution, today announced a partnership to provide Consumer Packaged Goods companies (CPGs) in Mexico with enhanced product and category shelf data across the traditional trade channel. Together, Trax and Storecheck will refine the source and quality of execution data to give brands a clearer understanding of the market in order to make strategic and cost-effective decisions.

This partnership comes at an opportune time for CPGs in Mexico, as the complex geography, vast quantity and dispersion of stores in the country contribute to challenges in effectively monitoring product performance on the shelf.

“Our partnership with Storecheck lays the foundation for CPGs in Mexico to truly understand how their products and categories are performing at the shelf,” said David Gottlieb, managing director, Americas at Trax. “Brands will now have access to timely, accurate data, at a level of granularity previously unavailable at this scale, in an impartial and cost-effective way.”

Together, Trax and Storecheck will provide brands with enhanced visibility of SKU performance in traditional mom-and-pop retailers prevalent throughout the region. CPGs will be able to use this information for strategic decision-making such as: building perfect store metric programs, enhancing category understanding, auditing price and promotion compliance, and correlating sales and execution data.

“The decision to partner with Trax exemplifies the retail innovation, commitment, and quality Storecheck believes in,” said Rodrigo Sola, CEO of Storecheck. “In an effort to produce solutions and services that advance how retailers and brands can enhance the shopper experience, we are excited to work with Trax to provide timely shelf monitoring and data to CPGs.”

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers around the world leverage Trax’s in-store execution, store monitoring and retail analytics solutions to better manage on-shelf availability and optimize merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition and machine learning algorithms that turn photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights.

For more information about Trax’s retail platform, visit www.traxretail.com. For more information about Storecheck’s retail execution and monitoring solutions, visit www.storecheck.com.

About Trax

Trax’s mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax’s retail platform allows customers to understand what is happening on the shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers. Many of the world’s top CPG companies and retailers use Trax’s dynamic merchandising, in-store execution, shopper engagement, market measurement, analytics, and shelf monitoring solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of advanced technologies and autonomous data collection methods. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, China, France and Israel, serving customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.traxretail.com.

About Storecheck

One Platform, One Retail Management Solution. Storecheck’s AI-driven solutions ensure our customer’s products perform optimally at retail. We are experts and leaders in retail execution, ensuring technology works seamlessly, bridging the engagement between the field and the office to generate highly valuable and actionable information to ensure instant and accurate decision making. Our solution is fully customizable catering to each customer’s needs. This includes the entire retail execution plan from a central location, connecting and engaging all company stakeholders.

We create technologies and services that help retailers and brands improve the shopper’s experience through flawless retail execution, our solutions have evolved over their 17 years of experienced team in Data Sciences. We are the champions of not only collecting retail data but translating it into dashboards and generating actionable steps for teams to take to prevent loss in sales. To learn more, visit www.storecheck.com.