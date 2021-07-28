THREAD and Almac Clinical Technologies Partner to Eliminate Common Clinical Trial Delays

CARY, N.C. & SOUDERTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THREAD, a technology and service provider enabling decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), and Almac Clinical Technologies, a member of the contract and development organization, Almac Group, today announced a strategic partnership. The market leaders will integrate their technologies to enable more efficient clinical trials that generate better outcomes.

By integrating their proprietary technology platforms, THREAD and Almac will provide sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) with a full range of tools to reduce the risk of trial delays. Almac’s IXRS™ solution and industry-leading services for randomization and clinical trial supply management will be available to THREAD customers and THREAD’s DCT solution will be available to Almac customers. The two companies will leverage single sign-on and application program interfaces (APIs) to integrate their technologies and automate DCT workflows across their respective platforms to:

minimize duplicate data entry, particularly for research sites

provide sponsors with integrated reports on trial progress

preserve automation to ensure operational efficiency

Organizations interested in learning more can request a simulation here.

“A common pain point for research sites is the abundance of technologies they have to independently maintain for each clinical trial,” said John Reites, chief executive officer of THREAD. “By integrating Almac within our comprehensive platform, sites and study teams will have a single DCT study experience. Almac is a longstanding global leader in clinical research, and we’re excited about this synergistic partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with THREAD, an acknowledged leader in DCT technology,” said George Tiger, vice president of Global Business Development, Almac Clinical Technologies. “As part of our growing Partnership and Alliance program, this specific partnership will enable us to offer an additional level of support to Almac clients as they seek to decentralize their clinical trials.”

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs, and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between, and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with virtual visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides essential platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

About Almac Clinical Technologies

Almac Clinical Technologies is a global provider of Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and expert consultancy for the biopharmaceutical industry, empowering trial sponsors to proactively manage sites, patients, and clinical supplies through our industry-leading technology solutions.

Our solutions facilitate more than simplifying patient and trial material management – they engineer quality into the clinical trial process. We provide sponsors and CROs with the visibility and control needed to make data-driven decisions by leveraging advanced supply management functionality, coupled with real-time site and patient data in a closed-loop environment.

For more information, visit: almacgroup.com/clinical-technologies.

About Almac Group

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organization providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialization, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately owned organization that has grown organically over the past five decades, now employing over 6,000 highly skilled personnel across 18 facilities including Europe, the U.S., and Asia.

To keep up to date with latest news, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit almacgroup.com.