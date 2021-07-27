Avaline Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Exponential Growth and Series A Funding

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the clean and transparent wine brand Avaline, co-founded by Cameron Diaz (Wellness author: The Body Book, The Longevity Book) and Katherine Power (Who What Wear, Versed Skincare, Merit), celebrates its one-year anniversary and the closure of its $9.5M Series A round of VC funding. In it’s seed round, Avaline had support from established VC partners Greycroft and Sonoma Brands in addition to celebrity investors Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow. Now with Greycroft leading the Series A round, they partnered with Marcy Venture Partners, H Venture Partners and Plus Capital. The Series A will fund building out the team, funding the brand’s continued growth in retail, accelerating the direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform, as well as expanding both internationally and into new categories. Revenue is on track to quadruple in 2021 vs. 2020.

Avaline officially launched in July 2020 with a White and Rosé, immediately gaining a dedicated following and resulting in impressive sales. Avaline White was ranked the #1 Ultra-Premium White Blend, driving 47% of the overall category growth, while Avaline Rosé ranked #8. Source: (26 weeks ending 4-4-21, SPINS)

In October 2020 Avaline launched its Red, then followed shortly after with a Sparkling in December. In addition, Avaline continued to meet consumer requests by adding nutritional information and ingredients to all new labels, as well as sharing more information on the producer partners.

What is the key to Avaline’s growth? A blend of product and marketing white space. “ We saw such an opportunity, not only in offering a wine made from organic grapes with very low intervention and additives but also to create a brand that this modern consumer connects with emotionally through digital channels,” shares Katherine.

Avaline is a digitally native brand driving awareness socially. To date, Avaline has gained over 119K active Instagram followers and engaged in 15k+ one-on-one conversations with its community. Since its launch Avaline has generated over 28 million video views through earned media coverage and engaging social content.

While not legally required, Avaline is one of the few wines that discloses ingredients and nutritional information right on the label. Avaline believes in allowing its customers to make the most informed decisions when it comes to purchasing wine. All Avaline wines are vegan-friendly, made with organic grapes and without unwanted extras meaning you never have to question what’s in your glass. Consumer desire for better options persisted during the pandemic as they continued to purchase premium wines seeing value in quality ingredients.

Avaline’s collection of clean wines currently includes Avaline White, Avaline Rosé, Avaline Red, Avaline Sparkling and the newest release, Avaline Sparkling Rosé 375ml, a limited-edition, DTC-exclusive. Avaline is currently available in retail locations in 46 states and direct-to-consumer in 13 states. By the end of the year, Avaline will be available to ship to consumers in almost 40 states on www.drinkavaline.com making clean wine more accessible to those looking for better-for-you options.

