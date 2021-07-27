RxSugar® Finds Sweet Success Following QVC® Appearances

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxSugar®, one of the world’s best tasting, plant-based sugar alternatives and syrups, successfully drove strong sales of its RxSugar® “Swealthy™ Set” – comprised of RxSugar®’s Crystal Sugar, Liquid Sugar, Pancake Syrup and Chocolate Syrup – during two on-air QVC® appearances. RxSugar® is one of the best tasting alternatives to traditional sugar and can be used for baking, daily in coffee, tea, protein shakes and added liberally to sweeten cereal, granola, yogurt and any other food or beverage.

On the heels of these two consecutive sell outs, RxSugar® has been nominated for a QVC 2021 Customer Choice Food Award in the Best Spice, Sauce, or Condiment Category. Additionally, RxSugar® was chosen as one of the select brands to celebrate the kickoff of the awards by appearing on In the Kitchen with David ® with QVC’s resident foodie and author, David Venable. Voting is currently open through August 14 at: https://www.qvc.com/content/kitchen-food/food-awards-survey.html. Winners are scheduled to be announced on September 15, 2021.

“RxSugar® is truly Sugar & Syrup Reimagined®, and our products are perfect for QVC customers seeking delicious plant-based sugar and syrup alternatives for themselves and their families,” said President and COO John Campbell, Nutrishus Brands Inc. “Following our sellout earlier this year during our first appearance, we were thrilled to return to QVC’s platforms, and we’re delighted to see the products resonate so deeply with the audience.”

Many health-centric consumers are aggressively seeking to reduce or eliminate traditional sugar from their food and beverage choices. RxSugar® uniquely solves for sugar and offers fully functional, plant-based products with zero calories and zero net carbs. RxSugar® products are delicious, Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto Friendly, and Kosher Certified.

This success comes after RxSugar® won judges over during QVC and HSN’s The Big Find® product search. Through the second annual international search, which began with a field of more than 2,400 brands, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food.

About Nutrishus Brands Inc./RxSugar®:

RxSugar® is the world’s best tasting, healthiest, natural, plant-based sugar and syrup. RxSugar®’s peerless product family includes RxSugar® One Pound Canister, RxSugar® Stick Pack Carton, RxSugar® Organic Liquid Sugar®, RxSugar® Organic Pancake Syrup®, and RxSugar® Organic Chocolate Syrup®. RxSugar® products are on-shelf at more than 10,000 stores in all 50 states. All products are safe for people living with diabetes, Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto Certified, Grain Free Gluten Free Certified, FODMAP Friendly Certified, Kosher Certified and dairy- and soy-free. They contain zero calories, zero net carbs, and zero blood sugar impact. To learn more, visit www.RxSugar.com and follow @RxSugar on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. RxSugar®. There Is No Substitute®.